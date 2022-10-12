Man in serious condition following Hastings kitchen fire

Firefighters managed to confine the blaze to the kitchen. Photo / NZME

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital after escaping a fire inside a home in Hastings.

The kitchen fire set off smoke alarms inside an Avenue Rd West home about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood two people escaped from the home and one occupant suffered smoke inhalation.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition by ambulance, and he remained in a serious condition as at Thursday late morning.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene and managed to confine the blaze to the kitchen.

Fire and Emergency NZ Hawke's Bay district assistant commander Darren Clark said it was a good reminder for people to check their fire alarms and make sure they were working.

"That early detection from the smoke alarms allowed the people to get out and emergency services to be called which meant we got there earlier and addressed the damage."

He encouraged people to check their alarms once a month.

He also praised the work of firefighters who were quickly on the scene and put out the blaze with a hose.

Two fire trucks attended from Hastings Fire Station.