Taradale's Tareha Park continued to host close rugby games and a cohort of spectators for the Wakely Shield through rainy weather.
The Betta Inspect It Wakely Shield 2022 tournament also saw a clash of the minds with its chess tournament and side events like a kick-off and sprints.
The under 50kg development event first began in 2003 to assist the development of Hawke's Bay junior rugby and is named after Adele Wakely who passed away in 2020.
Sarndra Spice, from Betta Inspect It, said there was some awesome rugby on display for day three.
"It was raining all day, but the kids just went out there and had an amazing time," Spice said.
She said there had been some "very tense" games and she couldn't pick a single highlight.
Among the eight teams are sides from Napier, Hastings and Wairoa.