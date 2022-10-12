The roadshow caravan gives the community a chance to learn more about how medium-density housing will work in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Changes have been proposed to the way Hastings urban areas are developed and a roadshow over the coming week will help the community get informed.

Since 2015 Hastings' population has grown rapidly, pushing up demand for housing.

The Hastings District Council has looked at making more housing options possible, including apartments and higher-density townhouses to cater to existing residents and people moving to the district.

These options will provide more homes while protecting the region's prime agricultural and horticultural soils from urban sprawl.

The options also enable the council to meet new government rules that require councils to allow more homes to be built within existing urban areas.

This work has culminated in a proposed Plan Change 5 – Right homes; Right place.

The plan will be notified at the end of October when the community can make formal submissions that will be considered by the council before a decision is made.

In the meantime, the council wants to ensure residents understand the changes.

The roadshow team will be setting up at different spots across Hastings and is encouraging residents to call in for information and to ask questions.

HDC senior environmental policy planner Anna Summerfield will be one of those on-hand to provide further information. Photo / Supplied

The changes potentially impact everyone in the central city and residential areas.

Across the city's residential areas, the change would mean that should a developer wish to build, for example, low-rise (maximum three-storeys) apartments on an urban section, provided developers meet the planning and design rules, people will not be able to object.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was excited about the change and what it meant for the future of Hastings.

"This is just the start of bringing to life our vision to have well-designed, sustainable, attractive housing developments that build a sense of community while using land efficiently to protect our productive land for future generations."

She encouraged residents to make the most of the roadshow.

"The change impacts everyone in our central city and residential areas, and it can seem complex on paper.

"This roadshow is a great chance for residents to understand what this means for them and our district, and ask any questions."

For more information about the Plan Change, go to hastingsdc.govt.nz/righthomesrightplace