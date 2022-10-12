Splash Planet employee Hamish Gilbert (left) with manager Peran Hutchings. Photo / Supplied

October is World Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which gives the Hastings District Council a chance to recognise the benefits of inclusion and having a diverse workforce.

A spokesperson said the council knows the importance of having a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community.

One staff member, who works at Splash Planet, highlights the value of having a workplace that's open to embracing different people that strengthen our understanding of others around us.

Hamish Gilbert, who has Down syndrome, started working at Splash Planet as a park host in December 2020.

After visiting the city centre pop-up shop, he applied for the water park job through the council's Mahi for Youth programme.

The Mahi for Youth team asked him what he wanted to do and saw an opportunity for him at Splash Planet.

Hamish quickly became a valued team member for his contributions, and when the season ended, the team could also find a part-time role for him through the winter months.

The young man said he likes the job as it gives him independence and offers lots of variety.

"I help with cleaning up, trimming trees and other jobs during the winter, and in summer, I help with the public, with mini-golf and barbecues, picking up rubbish and interacting with the other staff," he said.

Hamish's favourite part of his work is the variety, and having this job means he can go to work and enjoy himself.

"I'm not at home, and I can take transport on my own to get to work independently," Hamish explained.

Splash Planet manager Peran Hutchings said the benefits go both ways.

"I've seen the benefits of having Hamish here for staff; they enjoy his energy and enthusiasm.

"Knowing we can help another member of our community is rewarding – having this kind of inclusion is very important to the council," Peran said.