Police name victim of fatal Waimārama vehicle incident

Police have named a man who died after two people fell from a ute in Waimārama on Monday night.
Hayden Darren John Barnden, 38, of Clive died on the scene following the incident.
A Te Whatu Ora- Capital and Coast spokesperson said the other person is in a serious condition on a ward as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police and a rescue helicopter were called to Harper Rd, Waimārama, about 7.50pm on Monday where they found two people with serious injuries.
A police statement said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.