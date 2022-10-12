Police name victim of fatal Waimārama vehicle incident

Hayden Darren John Barnden, 38, of Clive died on the scene after falling from a ute in Waimārama on Monday night. Photo / NZME

Police have named a man who died after two people fell from a ute in Waimārama on Monday night.

Hayden Darren John Barnden, 38, of Clive died on the scene following the incident.

A Te Whatu Ora- Capital and Coast spokesperson said the other person is in a serious condition on a ward as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police and a rescue helicopter were called to Harper Rd, Waimārama, about 7.50pm on Monday where they found two people with serious injuries.

A police statement said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.