January was Hawke's Bay's biggest tourism month

A packed Waipatiki Beach, with tourism numbers in Hawke's Bay up 5% compared to January 2018. Photo / Supplied

January was Hawke's Bay's largest ever month for tourism according to a report from Statistics New Zealand.

The Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates (MRTE) showed tourists spent $80 million across the region in January 2019, an increase of 5 per cent from January 2018.

Nationally, tourism spending improved by 3 per cent when comparing January 2018 and January 2019.

The result put Hawke's Bay fifth best among 16 regions.

It was international tourists driving the increase, especially our Australian friends from across the ditch.