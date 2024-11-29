The Indian Panthers, whose application for inclusion in both the NBL and the women’s Tauihi Aotearoa league were confirmed just last month, are expecting to include Indian national representatives and players otherwise based in the US, as well as New Zealand players.

It will be the second season in a row that the Hawks have been chosen to welcome new competition in the league, having started last season with an away match against new side the Tauranga Whai.

The match against the Panthers will open the league season on a date that has advanced the start by more than three weeks in the last two years.

For the Hawks, it will be the first of four games in 11 days, the first three at home.

The side has won the league just once, and were playoffs qualifiers in 2023 but controversially beaten in the semi-finals. This year, they missed a place in the top six.

They play the Manawatu Jets on March 15 and Otago Nuggets on March 21, two days before they tackle Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe, the first of six consecutive away games.

The Hawks play their two games against defending champions the Canterbury Rams a week apart in June, with a match in-between, and head towards the playoffs in July with their last five matches at home.

Kenny says while announcements relating to the team and management for 2025 are yet to be made, it is hoped most if not all the Hawks in the first development-level Rapid League last season will be back.

The 12-team competition, with 22 games each before the playoffs, will be the biggest season of NBL basketball in New Zealand since the first competition in 1981.

