A Hastings store sold out of Tino Rangatiratanga flags within 15 minutes on Friday morning.
- The store owner has sold close to 750 to 1000 flags this week.
- The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti will arrive in Hawke’s Bay on Friday afternoon, ending with a pōwhiri.
A Hastings store was inundated with customers desperate to get their hands on traditional Māori flags, also known as the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, to show their support for the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti ahead of its arrival in Hawke’s Bay on Friday afternoon.
Lynn House, a clothing store on Heretaunga St East, had people desperate to get their hands on flags queueing outside the store Friday morning.