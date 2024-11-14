Store owner Lisa, who did not want to use her last name, said that she opened the doors at 9am and she had sold out of Tino Rangatiratanga flags 15 minutes later.

“We’ve sold so many this week,” she said.

This week Lisa believes she has sold close to 750 if not 1000 Tino Rangatiratanga flags of varying sizes.

She had also sold out of the flag of the United Tribes of New Zealand.

The route Hīkoi mō te Tiriti will take through Hawke's Bay.

The hīkoi is expected to reach Eskdale around 3pm Friday afternoon. It will then make its way along the Hawke’s Bay Expressway from 4pm turning off at Links Rd onto Korokipo Rd, then to Fernhill where they will be greeted at Ōmahu marae.

The hīkoi will then be escorted over Fernhill Bridge where they will carry on to Omahu Rd, take a right on Kirkwood Rd to Flaxmere Ave, then right at Wilson Rd, then left onto Portsmouth Rd, finishing up at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga at 6pm with a pōwhiri.

On Saturday, the hīkoi will meet at the Hastings Clock Tower at 10am before making its way to Wellington.







