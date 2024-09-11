She said she’s not as fit these days with her political commitments but has loved donning the running shoes to train for the women’s triathlon.
“If we are physically fit, we are politically fit. With my busy schedule, I am conscious of ensuring I keep fit and sharp so I can do a good job as an MP.”
Wedd will participate with her daughter Sophie and together they will tackle the full triathlon.
“It’s really important that our daughters have role models and sport, and triathlon is something we love to do together so this is an opportunity to connect outside the chamber in Wellington.”
“In Parliament, I am a strong advocate for women’s rights and promoting more female representation across politics and business as well as within our communities.”
Wedd said New Zealand was progressive when it came to supporting women, and events like the triathlon were an opportunity to “put the spotlight on women’s potential and opportunities to break glass ceilings”.
Amanda was a huge proponent of the women’s triathlon, strongly believing that fundraising events should focus not only on raising money but also on providing women with an experience that reflects the centre’s values.
Her legacy ensures the event remains low-cost and accessible to women, with entry fees starting at just $10 per individual.
