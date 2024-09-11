Heather Te Au-Skipworth (left), Catherine Wedd, Katie Nimon, and Hana Montaperto-Hendry say the triathlon is empowering for women. Photo / Chris Hyde

The two local MPs have already started their training and say it’s great to see so many women leaders coming together to support and advocate for the cause.

Wedd, a former member of Hawke’s Bay Triathlon and Hastings Harriers has competitively competed in many triathlon and marathon events.

“This one here is extra special because it’s about empowering women, including women and getting women into sport - and pushing limits and challenging ourselves.”

She said she’s not as fit these days with her political commitments but has loved donning the running shoes to train for the women’s triathlon.

“If we are physically fit, we are politically fit. With my busy schedule, I am conscious of ensuring I keep fit and sharp so I can do a good job as an MP.”

Wedd will participate with her daughter Sophie and together they will tackle the full triathlon.

“It’s really important that our daughters have role models and sport, and triathlon is something we love to do together so this is an opportunity to connect outside the chamber in Wellington.”

“In Parliament, I am a strong advocate for women’s rights and promoting more female representation across politics and business as well as within our communities.”

Wedd said New Zealand was progressive when it came to supporting women, and events like the triathlon were an opportunity to “put the spotlight on women’s potential and opportunities to break glass ceilings”.

Meanwhile, Napier MP Katie Nimon, is a newcomer to sporting events, having only run her first 10km event in 2022.

“I know my place and would not try to compete with Catherine - she is a very athletic and competitive person - I’m a participator.”

She said the triathlon was a great chance to challenge herself and something to work towards to encourage her to put on the running shoes.

“We’re doing this for a great cause, and it’s even better when it’s good for our health too.”

Nimon is training each morning before Parliament, running 5kms in the leadup to the event.

This year, a new trophy has been added to the haul of awards alongside goodie bags, spot prizes and the Heretaunga Women’s Centre trophy for the race’s overall winner.

For the first time, the Amanda Meynell Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the top team in the Long Tri category at the event.

Amanda was a huge proponent of the women’s triathlon, strongly believing that fundraising events should focus not only on raising money but also on providing women with an experience that reflects the centre’s values.

Her legacy ensures the event remains low-cost and accessible to women, with entry fees starting at just $10 per individual.

