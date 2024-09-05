A resource consent has already been lodged for the project.

The project will make that part of SH2 safer for motorists and freight, improve travel times, and provide a more resilient bridge to cross the gorge.

The highway is also the main link between Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti (Gisborne).

NZTA’s National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) for 2024-2027 was announced on Monday, which featured $657m for Hawke’s Bay road and transport investments.

There was nothing in the announcement suggesting anything had been allocated for the construction of the Waikare Gorge realignment project in the NLTP.

Napier MP Katie Nimon wrote in a statement responding to the NLTP on Monday that she would continue to fight for reduced travel time between Wairoa and Napier.

“While it is not funded for the next three-year cycle, it is not off the table,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today of the Waikare realignment.

On Thursday, Nimon found out that about $118m had been earmarked for “implementation” of the project during 2025-26 and 2026-27, in the NLTP.

A computer-generated image of what the new bridge above the Waikare Gorge could look like, as part of the realignment project. Photo / NZTA

She said it was “great news” and would come as a “huge relief” to many.

“The sooner this happens the better.”

NZTA defines implementation as the phase of a project involving construction and the associated management and “surveillance” of a project.

Funding has also been earmarked to complete design, consent and property purchase for the project.

An NZTA spokesperson confirmed they were aiming to begin construction within the next three years (by 2027).

“NLTP 2024-27 has earmarked funding for completing design, consenting and property purchase for Waikare Gorge realignment, along with implementation funding for an anticipated construction start this NLTP,” the spokesperson said.

A Bailey bridge over the Waikare Gorge, which was erected after Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed the old bridge. Photo / Kate Green, RNZ

“We know how critical this SH2 connection is for communities, road users and freight and we are eager to see this connection further restored and secured as soon as possible.

“This realignment will support the local economy, accommodate forecast growth, increase reliability for freight and improve safety.”

The old Waikare Gorge bridge was washed away in Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, and has been replaced by a temporary bailey bridge.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said there was no alternative route connecting Wairoa with the rest of Hawke’s Bay, and the current bailey bridge was more vulnerable than the old bridge.

“Our communities are heavily dependent on this road – it’s the critical link south to Hawke’s Bay, to our base hospital and many additional vital support systems.”

Meanwhile, the SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway four-laning project has received $100m over the next three years, and construction is expected to start on that project during that time (by 2027).

* Hawke’s Bay Today’s initial report on the NLTP for 2024-2027 earlier this week said no funding had been made available for the construction of the Waikare Gorge realignment project. The error is regretted.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.