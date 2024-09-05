A major East Coast highway connecting Napier and Wairoa has been given a lifeline, with almost $118 million earmarked for the “implementation” of the Waikare Gorge realignment project during the next three years.
That includes plans to start construction on the much-anticipated project during that timeframe.
There is still an asterisk next to the project. The funding has been labelled “probable” at this stage by New Zealand Transport AgencyWaka Kotahi, which effectively means the funding allocation is at an advanced stage but requires final sign-off.
“Probable activities are those that are expected to proceed during this NLTP period, subject to a funding application being prepared, endorsed and approved. This approval will then release the funding,” an NZTA spokesperson said.
The current project proposal is for a new 4km road and 160m bridge to be built along State Highway 2 Napier to Wairoa Rd, to bypass the current Bailey bridge over the Waikare Gorge.
“NLTP 2024-27 has earmarked funding for completing design, consenting and property purchase for Waikare Gorge realignment, along with implementation funding for an anticipated construction start this NLTP,” the spokesperson said.
“We know how critical this SH2 connection is for communities, road users and freight and we are eager to see this connection further restored and secured as soon as possible.
“This realignment will support the local economy, accommodate forecast growth, increase reliability for freight and improve safety.”
The old Waikare Gorge bridge was washed away in Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, and has been replaced by a temporary bailey bridge.
Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said there was no alternative route connecting Wairoa with the rest of Hawke’s Bay, and the current bailey bridge was more vulnerable than the old bridge.
“Our communities are heavily dependent on this road – it’s the critical link south to Hawke’s Bay, to our base hospital and many additional vital support systems.”
* Hawke’s Bay Today’s initial report on the NLTP for 2024-2027 earlier this week said no funding had been made available for the construction of the Waikare Gorge realignment project. The error is regretted.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.