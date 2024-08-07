Amanda was a huge proponent of the women’s triathlon, strongly believing that fundraising events should focus not only on raising money but also on providing women with an experience that reflects the centre’s values.

Her legacy ensures the event remains low-cost and accessible to women, with entry fees starting at just $10 per individual.

New Heretaunga Women’s Centre manager Deidré Venter said it is exciting to welcome the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon back in 2024, following such a successful 2023.

“We almost doubled our entries last year, received a nomination in the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, and have used the money raised to benefit the wonderful women of our region in so many ways -through free counselling, classes, advocacy, resources and activities,” Venter said.

HWC is hopeful that the 2024 event will be the best and biggest yet, with women from across the community coming together to challenge themselves, celebrate one another and kick personal goals.

Like previous years, this women’s-only event has been specifically designed for first-timers. Women who have competed before have said that even if they have never considered doing a triathlon, this event is 100% achievable because it can be done individually or within a team.

Venter said the Short Tri is perfect for beginners and is the perfect entry point for anyone interested in trying a triathlon.

2023 Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Tri competitors having fun while on the run.

With its manageable distances - a 100m swim, 5km bike ride, and 2.3km run or walk - it’s designed to be welcoming and accessible, making it ideal for newcomers looking to experience the thrill of a triathlon.

There are also longer courses for those women seeking stiffer competition, run/walk-only events and other options, including the duathlon, aquathlon and aquabike disciplines.

Running is not compulsory, as all events can be walked if preferred.

“We encourage participants from kids right through to our seniors – over the last two years, we’ve welcomed participants aged seven to 75,” Venter said.

All events are held under the watchful eye of the Tri Hawke’s Bay team, ensuring participants are in very safe hands.

Entry fees going directly to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, so while women are out there having fun, they’re making a real difference to the women of Hawke’s Bay.

“This triathlon is a major highlight on the Heretaunga Women’s Centre’s calendar.

“It brings together women of all fitness levels, from every walk of life, and reminds us of what we can achieve when we come together,” Venter said.

HWC is inviting girls and women to take a deep breath and go for it - lace up your shoes, hop on your bike, remember to enter, and the team will cheer you on at the finish line.

Entries are open now through the Race Roster website: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/80459/harcourts-hawkes-bay-womens-tri