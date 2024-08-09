This issue is back in the spotlight after the Government introduced new legislation that requires us to check in with residents on our 2021 decision to introduce Māori wards to Napier.

Why did the council of 2021 decide that Māori wards were the best way forward for Napier?

Since 1977, Napier has had 193 councillors. Three – or 1.6% – have been Māori. Yet Māori make up 24% of Napier’s population. The number of Māori candidates has been proportionally low over this time.

In the past two elections, there were four Māori candidates and three were elected. Our current council has two Māori councillors. This is a positive step for Māori representation, but I don’t believe it’s good enough.

Back in 2021 when the council was making its decision, many people made submissions against introducing Māori wards.

Yet 95% of those on the Māori roll submitted in favour. Everyone who took the time to speak with us in person at the consultation hearings spoke in favour of Māori wards.

It is important to understand, first, that consultation is not a poll, and second, the content of the submissions is equally if not more important than the volume for or against.

In 2021 those with skin in the game spoke passionately about how Māori wards would help our community. We heard repeatedly that Māori wards would be good for Māori. My view is that whatever is good for Māori is good for everyone.

Māori wards create a platform to build Māori capacity in leadership. Over time, generations of Napier’s tangata whenua will benefit from their local government experience.

These councillors may choose to move into leadership and other roles of influence in Napier and beyond. They could become leaders in business, non-governmental organisations, or even move to the national political level.

This investment in our Māori community will accelerate and broaden Napier’s socio-economic capacity. It can only be a good thing for everyone.

Māori wards will bring a stronger bicultural perspective to our planning and decision-making. This upholds the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi as Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document.

I believe Māori wards will reinforce our commitment to work in partnership. It will add power and mana to the council and create new forms of Māori representation, rather than replacing any that exist already.

As to comments about divisiveness and racism: candidates for Māori wards don’t need to be Māori. These wards operate under the principle of one person, one vote. Māori wards afford no disproportionate voting power compared to people voting in General wards.

Furthermore, regardless of which ward a councillor represents, they all make the same declaration to act in the best interests of the whole of Napier. A resident can ask any councillor for help and is not limited to their own ward councillors.

We’re now once again at a critical point in our decision-making on this matter. Our community needs to tell us what it thinks of our 2021 decision. If the council votes to continue with introducing Māori wards, then the matter will finally be settled by the community in a binding poll at the 2025 election.

I don’t believe polls are the best pathway for our decision-making on this matter. Polls are won based on a majority vote. Given that Māori are a minority, yet the most affected by this decision, a poll is hardly a fair and equitable form of decision-making for this matter.

If the council votes to quash Māori wards, they will never be introduced unless the community votes yes in a future binding poll under current legislation.

Representation is at the very core of local government. Māori wards do not introduce extra costs and I firmly believe they are the best way forward for Napier.

What do you think? Have a look at the information on sayitnapier.nz, consider it carefully, and give us your feedback by August 22.