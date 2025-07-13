Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New health cadetship is opening doors for Wairoa job seekers

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

GenPro Chair Dr Angus Chambers tells Ryan Bridge GPs are concerned about the impact of a new digital health service.

A cadetship aimed at helping people secure a career in health has launched in Wairoa.

The eight-week, paid Whāngaitia cadetship was popular among Ministry of Social Development’s job seekers, with 24 competing for the Wairoa programme, of which nine were selected.

Ministry regional commissioner for the East Coast Steve Smits-Murray said the Whāngaitia cadetship launch in June marked an important milestone for the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today