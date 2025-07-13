Hawke's Bay's Anna Barker (left), and Phoebe Caldeiro perform in The Ballad of Briar Grant, showing July 30 at Toitoi in Hastings. Photo / Emily K Brown

Hawke's Bay's Anna Barker (left), and Phoebe Caldeiro perform in The Ballad of Briar Grant, showing July 30 at Toitoi in Hastings. Photo / Emily K Brown

When Anna Barker steps on to the Toitoi stage later this month, it won’t just be another stop on a national theatre tour, it will be a “full-circle” moment.

Barker, who grew up in Hawke’s Bay’s theatre scene, is bringing the play The Ballad of Briar Grant back to where her journey began.

“I grew up doing youth theatre with the Napier Operatic Society and the Hawke’s Bay Youth Theatre, went to the National Youth Drama School in Havelock North, and did all the school shows at Napier Girls’. I was fully immersed,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The connection runs deeper than her own experience.

“My grandfather, Robin Barker, was involved in Waipawa Musical and Dramatic Society as a technician alongside his father and mother, who did quite a lot in Central way back in the day with the British Drama League,” Barker said.