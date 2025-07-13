Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay talent in national theatre show coming to Hastings in late July

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's Anna Barker (left), and Phoebe Caldeiro perform in The Ballad of Briar Grant, showing July 30 at Toitoi in Hastings. Photo / Emily K Brown

Hawke's Bay's Anna Barker (left), and Phoebe Caldeiro perform in The Ballad of Briar Grant, showing July 30 at Toitoi in Hastings. Photo / Emily K Brown

When Anna Barker steps on to the Toitoi stage later this month, it won’t just be another stop on a national theatre tour, it will be a “full-circle” moment.

Barker, who grew up in Hawke’s Bay’s theatre scene, is bringing the play The Ballad of Briar Grant back to where

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save