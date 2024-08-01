Napier council leads way in new Māori wards review

The Napier City Council, which is revisiting the Māori wards debate in haste in the wake of the legislation which passed the third reading in Parliament on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied.

The Napier City Council took less than 10 minutes on Thursday to decide on a new Māori wards consultation forced by law changes which were passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

One of a small number of councils planning to implement Māori wards in their representation structures at next year’s Local Elections – with most others already having Māori ward members - the Napier council decided unanimously on a “high-level engagement plan” to enable new decisions that it must make in just five weeks.

It follows the passing of the Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Bill which requires councils that brought in Māori wards without polling residents to stage a poll, or cancel the ones they had set up.

The Napier council has to decide by September 6 whether to reaffirm or revoke the decision it made in 2021 to introduce at least one Māori Ward at the triennial elections in 2025.

It will step up public consultation with submissions to close at 5pm on August 22, to provide an opportunity for the community to identify their preference and provide feedback.