Kiwis resoundingly rejected that approach at the ballot box by electing our National-led Government, which is delivering a record investment in projects that reduce travel times, improve and maintain our roading network to a high standard.

Our commitment to infrastructure represents the biggest ever funding package for transport in New Zealand’s history – a huge 35% increase compared to the previous three years.

We know better transport enables economic growth and productivity. Still, spending more money does not necessarily deliver better results. We are committed to ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely on projects that grow our economy. That is why we are investing in the successful Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme, with 17 confirmed projects in the pipeline.

The expansion of the Hawke's Bay Expressway is among a raft of roading improvements proposed for the region.

We know the previous RoNS, built under National, are some of the safest and most reliable roads in New Zealand. It’s disappointing the last government abruptly canned them, but we are bringing them back.

Let me tell you what’s in this for our patch:

A record $657 million for transport investment in Hawke’s Bay will support recovery from cyclone damage and build greater resilience into the network to support economic growth and productivity.

We are progressing the four-laning of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway as one of the first Roads of National Significance to begin procurement, enabling works and construction in the next three years.

This project will improve resilience for the region following Cyclone Gabrielle, when the Expressway became a critical connection when other roads were closed.

Over the next three years, planning, design and construction will start on the first stage of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, between Taradale Rd and Pākowhai/Links Rd.

This will reduce travel times for motorists and freight on the most congested section of the expressway.

We are committed to making sure that every dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Kiwis need. For Hawke’s Bay, this means repairing, rebuilding and maintaining our region’s road network to a high standard, and that is exactly what we are delivering.

Our Government is focusing investment on areas with significant landslides, bridge repairs and drainage issues to build greater resilience into our transport infrastructure.

This NLTP will also invest $370m on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect.

This includes resealing and rehabilitation works on 212km of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

This is a massive investment and the start of our ambitious work programme that will help us rebuild our economy and get our country back on track.