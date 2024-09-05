Hawke's Bay food rescue charity Nourished for Nil has teamed up with the Salvation Army for a new service in Greenmeadows, Napier.

Napier MP Katie Nimon joined volunteers working at Nourished for Nil and the Salvation Army on Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new free food distribution service in Greenmeadows, Napier.

The partnership means the free food service will be run from the Salvation Army’s premises at 56 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, every Thursday from 4pm–5pm.

Nourished for Nil volunteers collect surplus food that would otherwise go to waste and distribute it free of charge to the community.

The food distributed through the service has been donated by local growers, manufacturers, supermarkets and cafes who support the charity’s aims of reducing food waste and supporting local communities.