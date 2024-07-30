Nourished for Nil is a Napier-based organisation that offers pre-made food parcels through its free store and emergency parcels through its foodbank. It also operates Hawke’s Bays’ first social supermarket, which was opened in partnership with Foodstuffs in 2023.

The social supermarket is where individuals can shop for subsidised groceries, using a points system to choose the products that meet the needs of their whānau.

Chief executive of Nourished for Nil Christina McBeth said the grant was a lovely surprise.

“Foodstuffs North Island has been a great partner, and their ongoing support is invaluable. This grant means we have an unexpected $10,000 that we don’t have to pull from our reserves or go out into the community to find,” McBeth said.

Nourished for Nil is always looking for ways to improve the customer experience at the depot by improving the space where people queue and also for our volunteers, which is one of the many things they could do with the $10,000 donation.

“Having the means to purchase with money such as this is gold,” McBeth said.

Gizzy Kai Rescue is a Gisborne-based food rescue that has a dedicated team of volunteers.Through partnerships with supermarkets like Pak’nSave Gisborne, they collect surplus food nearing its best-before date and redistribute it to local agencies and community groups.

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, their services have become even more critical.

Gizzy Kai Rescue Charitable Trust manager Lauren Beattie said the grant further highlights the value of the food rescue partnership and the work it does in its community.

“When we heard about the grant, it was welcome news. Foodstuffs North Island has great relationships with food rescue and knows where the need is.

“They recognised that we needed support following last year’s craziness and reached out. It was incredibly heartening to receive this generous grant,” Beattie said.

She said the funding grant will help the group continue to operate sustainably and will help with the continuation of Gizzy Kai’s service.

“It’s a relief to know we are supported and that we can continue to focus on the good work we do,” Beattie said.

Foodstuffs North Island and its Here for NZ fund support reducing waste and emissions and redirecting surplus for communities in need.

This year, Foodstuffs North Island has provided donations to 14 food rescues, totalling $140,000.

For more information, visit Here for NZ.