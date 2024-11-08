Events and sponsorship manager Jacqui D’Ath reported more than 240 wines were tasted and judged by a team of 12 judges from around New Zealand and Australia at the Villa Maria Vineyard (formerly Te Awa Estate) in September.
Chardonnay and merlot were the two largest categories of wines entered and judged in 2024. D’Ath said it was an extremely tough harvest for the region, but winemakers had made it through with talent, experience and knowledge.
Matt Kirby, chief winemaker at Clearview Estate Winery and chair of the judges and awards committee, said he was continually enthused with the quality of the wines entered each year.
“There is a sense of optimism among Hawke’s Bay winemakers right now – the calibre of the harvest and wines produced has exceeded expectations and Hawke’s Bay wines are continuing to pick up accolades across the globe.”
Kirby thanked Clearview Estate and its owners Tim Turvey and Hilma van den Berg for allowing him to chair the celebration.
2024 HB Wine Awards results:
Bayleys Champion Wine of Show: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021
Hawke’s Bay Wine Growers Hall of Fame: Paul Mooney – Mission Estate
Vintech Pacific Wine Technologies Champion Commercial Wine: Craggy Range Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2022
Frost Boss Champion Single Vineyard Wine: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021
Hawke’s Bay A&P Society Outstanding Wine of Provenance: Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2021 / 2016 / 2013 2024
WineWorks Sparkling Wine: Vilaura Blanc de Blanc 2019
Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Sauvignon/Semillon: Church Road McDonald Series Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Somerset Smith Partners Pinot Gris: Ash Ridge Estate Pinot Gris 2024
Dish Catering Rose: Esk Valley Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023
Jenny Nilsson House of Travel Hawkes Bay Cellar Door of the Year: Church Road Cellar Door
Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Other Premium White Varietals & Blends for 2024: Sileni Advocate Albarino 2024
ATI Engineering Chardonnay: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021
Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Red Blends, Merlot Dominant: Church Road Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Media Mint Red Blends Cabernet Sauvignon Dominant: Church Road 1 Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Carlile Dowling Syrah: Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2021
Heretaunga Hastings District Council Other Premium Red Varietals and Blends: Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels Tempranillo 2022
Hurford Parker Insurance Sweet Wine: Church Road Grand Reserve Noble Pinot Gris 2021
EIT Student Wine: Ngaua Siau – Dalan Cabernet 2024
Young Vintner of the Year: Tammy Madigan – EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Making