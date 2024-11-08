Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay wine awards: Church Road, Fistonich the big winners

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Church Road, one of Hawke’s Bay’s oldest wineries, won big at the 2024 Hawke's Bay wine awards.

World-class local winery Church Road took home six awards across the categories as the Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards showcased the best the region has to offer.

At the Bayleys-sponsored awards dinner held on Thursday night at Toitoi Arts & Events Centre, the Hawke’s Bay Champion Wine of the Show was awarded to the esteemed Fistonich Family Vineyards with their Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021.

This also was awarded the Carlile Dowling Lawyers Chardonnay Award and the Frost Boss Single Vineyard Wine Award.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society vice-president Isabelle Crawshaw said the Hawke’s Bay wine industry, while still recovering from 2023, came together for a celebration of the industry.

“The primary sector is the cornerstone of our region’s economy, and the event aims to identify, promote, and celebrate excellence in winemaking in the region as well as endorsing the contribution viticulture has to the economic, cultural and social well-being of Hawke’s Bay.”

Events and sponsorship manager Jacqui D’Ath reported more than 240 wines were tasted and judged by a team of 12 judges from around New Zealand and Australia at the Villa Maria Vineyard (formerly Te Awa Estate) in September.

Chardonnay and merlot were the two largest categories of wines entered and judged in 2024. D’Ath said it was an extremely tough harvest for the region, but winemakers had made it through with talent, experience and knowledge.

Matt Kirby, chief winemaker at Clearview Estate Winery and chair of the judges and awards committee, said he was continually enthused with the quality of the wines entered each year.

“There is a sense of optimism among Hawke’s Bay winemakers right now – the calibre of the harvest and wines produced has exceeded expectations and Hawke’s Bay wines are continuing to pick up accolades across the globe.”

Kirby thanked Clearview Estate and its owners Tim Turvey and Hilma van den Berg for allowing him to chair the celebration.

2024 HB Wine Awards results:

Bayleys Champion Wine of Show: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021

Hawke’s Bay Wine Growers Hall of Fame: Paul Mooney – Mission Estate

Vintech Pacific Wine Technologies Champion Commercial Wine: Craggy Range Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2022

Frost Boss Champion Single Vineyard Wine: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society Outstanding Wine of Provenance: Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2021 / 2016 / 2013 2024

WineWorks Sparkling Wine: Vilaura Blanc de Blanc 2019

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Sauvignon/Semillon: Church Road McDonald Series Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Somerset Smith Partners Pinot Gris: Ash Ridge Estate Pinot Gris 2024

Dish Catering Rose: Esk Valley Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

Jenny Nilsson House of Travel Hawkes Bay Cellar Door of the Year: Church Road Cellar Door

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Other Premium White Varietals & Blends for 2024: Sileni Advocate Albarino 2024

ATI Engineering Chardonnay: Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards Red Blends, Merlot Dominant: Church Road Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Media Mint Red Blends Cabernet Sauvignon Dominant: Church Road 1 Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Carlile Dowling Syrah: Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2021

Heretaunga Hastings District Council Other Premium Red Varietals and Blends: Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels Tempranillo 2022

Hurford Parker Insurance Sweet Wine: Church Road Grand Reserve Noble Pinot Gris 2021

EIT Student Wine: Ngaua Siau – Dalan Cabernet 2024

Young Vintner of the Year: Tammy Madigan – EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Making

