Church Road, one of Hawke’s Bay’s oldest wineries, won big at the 2024 Hawke's Bay wine awards.

World-class local winery Church Road took home six awards across the categories as the Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards showcased the best the region has to offer.

At the Bayleys-sponsored awards dinner held on Thursday night at Toitoi Arts & Events Centre, the Hawke’s Bay Champion Wine of the Show was awarded to the esteemed Fistonich Family Vineyards with their Cuvar Guardians Chardonnay 2021.

This also was awarded the Carlile Dowling Lawyers Chardonnay Award and the Frost Boss Single Vineyard Wine Award.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society vice-president Isabelle Crawshaw said the Hawke’s Bay wine industry, while still recovering from 2023, came together for a celebration of the industry.

“The primary sector is the cornerstone of our region’s economy, and the event aims to identify, promote, and celebrate excellence in winemaking in the region as well as endorsing the contribution viticulture has to the economic, cultural and social well-being of Hawke’s Bay.”