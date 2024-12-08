All plants were eco-sourced from nurseries and selected based on their suitability to the climate and terrain. Planting was undertaken by professional contractors, volunteers and schools.

The 107.5-ha tract of land that makes up Te Mata Park is a key biodiversity corridor connecting Cape Sanctuary to Mahia Peninsula and beyond, meaning native restoration would positively impact the wider region.

The first stage of the revegetation project began in early 2020 with the removal of 12 ha of pine trees to make way for planting, which spanned five consecutive winters, extended out from the original three-year target due to Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Te Mata Park Trust chairman Mike Devonshire said the vision of the restoration programme was to “enhance this taonga for future generations”.

“After only five years we can see this vision coming to life with pockets of new native bush already thriving and it is humbling to think what the park will be like in 20, 50 or 100 years.”

Te Mata Park pictured in 2022 before the the planting of the native plants. Photo / The Surveying Company

Hundreds of volunteers contributed their time via working bees and community planting days that had become a highlight for the community, he said.

“These events have not only helped with the practical mahi required but also engaged people of all ages in protecting and enhancing Te Mata Park for future generations.”

Planting will continue in 2025 at a slower pace as the park team also focuses on nurturing the newly planted trees to ensure they are given the best possible chance to thrive, and secure a sustainable funding stream to support the next iteration of the restoration programme.