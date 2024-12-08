Te Mata Park Trust has finished planting 64,000 native trees to recloak the Hawke’s Bay landmark.
The milestone is part of a larger, long-term restoration strategy to protect, enhance and restore ecosystems across the maunga.
For decades the trust has been restoring areas of the park for biodiversity and the enjoyment of the public.
In 2020, the trust signed an agreement with Te Uru Rākau to plant 60,000 native trees across 12 hectares, revegetating and restoring it, extending the bird corridor, and enhancing and highlighting the rongoā planting in the park.
More than 25 varieties have now been planted, including tōtara, karamū, māhoe, wineberry, kahikatea, kānuka, harakeke, kōwhai, tī kōuka and ake ake.