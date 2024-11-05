The new Airbus H145D3 will cost $20 million and is a significant advancement for the region.

The new rescue helicopter is set to vastly enhance the region’s lifesaving mission capability and capacity for patients.

With a three-year production line wait for new rescue helicopters and growing global demand, Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust chair Blair O’Keeffe said the time to secure a new one was critical.

“This has been the culmination of several years of planning and focus from trustees and the team to deliver better health and search and rescue services for our community into the future.

“There is a great sense of pride in finally reaching this significant milestone, and we’re deeply appreciative of the Government funding alongside our generous community support we continue to receive in order to make upgrades like this possible.

“Cyclone Gabrielle reinforced the importance of having modern, fit-for-purpose equipment and infrastructure. The new helicopter will help provide that peace of mind our region needs.”

The purchase of the new Airbus initially requires a $3.7 million deposit, which will be provided by Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, with the balance expected to be met through a joint funding agreement with central Government.

Trust chief executive Andy Quayle said HBRHT was incredibly grateful for the generous and ongoing support from the Hawke’s Bay public, sponsors and grant providers who donate funds each year.

He said the colours of the helicopter were not confirmed yet.

Investing in improved aircraft technology, base facilities and staff training is a constant requirement, particularly with the arrival of a new helicopter.

The new Airbus will provide crew with enhanced safety features, a greater ability to access and conduct missions that they currently need to decline.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust chief executive Andy Quayle with Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter chief pilot Charlie Beetham.

Charlie Beetham, chief pilot for both the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Search and Rescue Services Ltd, says the acquisition represents a three-generational leap in performance, safety, and capability.

He said the new helicopter was renowned globally and is poised to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of their operation.

“Securing this new machine underscores our unwavering commitment as an organisation to improving the quality of emergency services in Hawke’s Bay so that when people need us, we can get to them as swiftly and as safely as possible.”

The rescue helicopter service, a 24/7 service that’s free to the patient, currently receives Crown funding, with the remaining costs funded through generous community support.

Its lifesaving radius extends to Wairoa in the north and Central Hawke’s Bay in the south and everywhere in between.

Northern and Central Hawke’s Bay mayors in support of new helicopter

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker, who also chairs the appointments panel for the board of trustees of the Rescue Helicopter Service, said she endorsed the purchase.

“This is a fantastic development for our region, supporting ongoing resilience post Cyclone Gabrielle. Well done to all of the team involved in making this happen. The leadership from our Trust has been incredible.”

Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little thanked the Government for its understanding of the needs of isolated rural areas.

“The helicopter service is a vital lifeline and we are grateful to everyone involved for making this happen.”



