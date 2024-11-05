“There is a great sense of pride in finally reaching this significant milestone, and we’re deeply appreciative of the Government funding alongside our generous community support we continue to receive in order to make upgrades like this possible.
“Cyclone Gabrielle reinforced the importance of having modern, fit-for-purpose equipment and infrastructure. The new helicopter will help provide that peace of mind our region needs.”
The purchase of the new Airbus initially requires a $3.7 million deposit, which will be provided by Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, with the balance expected to be met through a joint funding agreement with central Government.
Trust chief executive Andy Quayle said HBRHT was incredibly grateful for the generous and ongoing support from the Hawke’s Bay public, sponsors and grant providers who donate funds each year.
He said the colours of the helicopter were not confirmed yet.
Investing in improved aircraft technology, base facilities and staff training is a constant requirement, particularly with the arrival of a new helicopter.
The new Airbus will provide crew with enhanced safety features, a greater ability to access and conduct missions that they currently need to decline.
Charlie Beetham, chief pilot for both the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Search and Rescue Services Ltd, says the acquisition represents a three-generational leap in performance, safety, and capability.
He said the new helicopter was renowned globally and is poised to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of their operation.
“Securing this new machine underscores our unwavering commitment as an organisation to improving the quality of emergency services in Hawke’s Bay so that when people need us, we can get to them as swiftly and as safely as possible.”
“This is a fantastic development for our region, supporting ongoing resilience post Cyclone Gabrielle. Well done to all of the team involved in making this happen. The leadership from our Trust has been incredible.”