“I get concerned there hasn’t been enough done within Civil Defence... we’ve already proved that you have to get down to more local stuff rather than big organisations running it from the top,” he said.

And there was no time to waste.

“It’s very urgent.... they need to get on with it because we’re getting more events these days and we’ve got to have everything in the right place so we never have an event where things failed like last time,” he said.

There is no time to waste in getting a much better emergency management system, Craig Little says. Photo/ RNZ, Tom Kitchin

The mayor has full confidence that Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell will deliver on his promised action plan.

“Talking to the minister, he understands it - he gets it,” Little said.

‘We’re no safer than we were 18 months ago’

Eskdale resident Louise Parsons told RNZ there was a lot of frustration in the Hawke’s Bay community because many people believed nothing has really changed since Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We are no safer than we were 18 months ago ... creeks still haven’t been cleared, river mouths are still blocked up ... nothing seems to be really moving,” she said.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said the work under way in the Whirinaki resilience project is about providing new flood resilience to the area, which is critical to the recovery efforts in Esk.

“The Whirinaki resilience project includes properties on North Shore Rd and Pohutukawa Drive and will ensure that 46 Category 2 properties will move to Category 1. It’s about improving the resilience of the portion of the Esk Valley that is not in Cat 3 [unsafe to live]. Solutions include stop-banking, drainage and stream works,” a spokesperson said.

And in regards to how Civil Defence operates, Parsons said people were disappointed there was still no sign of a flood warning system in the region.

“How safe are we? How is the early warning system going? There’s been no communication about that, mitigation is coming - but when?”

Residents were hoping the new emergency management system would give the Defence Force the ability to help affected residents in the aftermath of a disaster.

“We were asking the Defence Force to come and keep us safe from looters and help with infrastructure, but they weren’t allowed to. We just found that ridiculous,” Parsons said.

Exactly how the government changes will be achieved and what it will cost won’t be revealed until next year, with a “roadmap” expected in early 2025.

“We all know it needs an overhaul but why has it taken this long? If they are really serious then release the funding,” Parsons said.

‘This needs to be a priority’

The Labour Party is urging the Government to push forward with its legislative changes this term, saying it commissioned the inquiry so New Zealand can be better prepared.

“Labour is willing to work with and assist the Government in ensuring the recommendations of this report are actioned, including implementing legalisation this term,” Labour’s emergency management spokeswoman Camilla Belich said.

“This needs to be a priority and Mark Mitchell must provide a clear timeline for implementing these changes. We don’t know when the next disaster will strike and must be prepared.”

She said the Government scrapped Labour’s $6 billion National Resilience Plan, which was ringfenced to support local communities and councils after Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

“The plan also set aside funds to build resilience in at-risk locations. One in 100-year events are becoming more and more common, it’s critical we invest properly to protect our communities and our economy.”

Floodwater from the Wairoa River rises over a property in June. Photo / Supplied to RNZ

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence welcomes disaster response overhaul

Hawke’s Bay’s Civil Defence emergency management coordinating executive group is on board with the proposed changes.

Chairman Doug Tate told RNZ they were committed to working with the Government, manu whenua, and the National Emergency Management Agency to build a system that would be fit for the future.

“All of the partners of the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) Group welcome the Government’s response to the North Island Severe Weather Events Inquiry.

“With every review, we will take the time to consider it within the context of the ongoing CDEM transformation initiatives in the region that are under way,” he said.

Wairoa Civil Defence controller Juanita Savage was also pleased to see the Government’s willingness to make changes.

“Globally and in New Zealand, we are seeing the devastating impacts of more and more weather events and other disasters. It is paramount that our country has a fit-for-purpose emergency management system that works just as well in downtown Auckland as it does in a remote rural area like Wairoa and across all emergency responses from floods to fires.

“I acknowledge the Government for its openness in bringing about change that will lead to improvements, and while we all appreciate change is costly, I hope investment into implementing the recommendations from the inquiry can be prioritised.”



