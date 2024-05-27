Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Man missing for two months

Earle Taka, more commonly known as Pat, has been missing for two months. Police want to hear from anyone who may have picked Pat up in mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Road/ SH2 Waipukurau service station. Photo / Eastern District Police

27 May, 2024 03:37 AM 4 mins to read

Earle Taka, more commonly known as Pat, has been missing for two months. Police want to hear from anyone who may have picked Pat up in mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Road/ SH2 Waipukurau service station. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police have released new information in the search for a 66-year-old Central Hawke’s Bay man who has been missing for about two months.

Earle Taka, known as Pat, was last seen at a service station at the intersection of Russell Road and State Highway 2 Waipukurau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said Hawke’s Bay police urged anyone with information that may assist in locating Taka to contact police.

“He often hitchhiked from his home address of State Highway 2 Ōtāne, near Te Aute College, to Waipukurau or Hastings,” Patrick said.

“Police are asking anyone who may have picked Pat up in mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Rd/ SH2 Waipukurau service station to contact police.”

The public can report any information to police via 105, referencing file number 240416/0517. People can also report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

2024 Billy T Award winner Lana Walters, and 2024 Fred Award winners Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan. Photo / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay-raised comedian recognised with NZ International Comedy Festival win

A Hawke’s Bay-raised mime artist and comedian now travelling the world has made history with a big win at the NZ International Comedy Festival.

Trygve Wakenshaw won the Fred Award for best local show with Barnie Duncan for Different Party.

Wakenshaw is only the second person to win the prize twice, a feat previously achieved by Dai Henwood.

Wakenshaw first won the award in 2014.

The Hastings-born mime will return to Hastings’ Toitoi Opera House to perform his one-man show Nautilus on Friday, June 14, at 7pm.

Tickets are available via Eventfinda or at the Hastings isite.

Also nominated for the Fred Award this year were Hayley Sproull and Alice Snedden.

Consultation closes on Hastings District Council’s plan

Consultation has closed on Hastings District Council’s 2024-2034 draft long-term plan.

The submission window for the plan closed at 5pm on Monday.

The plan pulls together all of the council’s expected activities, major projects, income and costs, and forecasts rates over the next 10 years.

Part of the plan was a proposal to permanently close Frimley Pool, which currently costs ratepayers $250,000 annually to keep it open.

After considering submissions, the council will adopt its LTP in the coming months.

Winter road works in Tararua

The Tararua District Council roading team at Tararua Alliance are focused on clearing gutters in the towns and jet-blasting culverts on the rural road network in the coming weeks to make sure roadside drainage is clear before winter weather sets in.

On Route 52, emergency works and stabilising crews will continue for as long conditions allow on River Rd, Ormondville Te- Uri Rd, Matamau-Ormondville Rd, Owahanga Rd and Mangaone Valley Rd.

Erosion and sediment control plans are required for all sites working through the cooler, wetter months, and water retention pond capacities are suitable for winter rainfall.

Tararua Alliance Manager, Daniel Erard, said maintaining momentum with the roading recovery remained a priority and the winter works agreement with Horizons Regional Council and iwi ensured that emergency works over winter are done safely for workers and the environment.

To report roading issues or blocked drains, please call TDC 24/7 on (06) 374 4080 (North) or (06) 376 0110 (South), or report any issues using the Antenno app.

Tararua District Council reminding dog owners to register dogs

Tararua District Council wants to remind all dog owners that Dog Registration starts on June 1 and all dogs in the district must be registered by July 1.

To avoid penalty fees or an infringement notice, dog owners should ensure registrations are renewed by July 31.

Payments can be made online at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/dogrego or at any customer service centre with cash or debit card.

Dog registration fees support community safety, responsible ownership, education, and care.

The council deals with issues, promotes education, manages aggressive dogs, patrols areas, maintains records, and provides care in dog pounds.