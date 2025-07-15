Jacob Devery, who was introduced to the NPC as a Magpie fresh out of high school in 2017, has been named co-captain for 2025. Photo / Photosport

A vastly experienced Hawke’s Bay Magpies squad has been named for the 2025 Bunnings National Provincial Rugby Championship.

Of the 39 players named by head coach Brock James on Tuesday, 32 have already played for the Magpies, possibly the strongest retention rate of the 14 unions in the competition.

Heading the newcomers are Super Rugby Pacific players Zarn Sullivan and Miracle Fai’ilagi.

They are joined by Mikaele Tapilii (Taradale), Anaru Paenga-Morgan (Napier Pirate), Jeriah Mua (Hastings Rugby and Sports), Valentino Taito (Havelock North) and Lachie Gunson (Central).

Havelock North first five-eighths Will Cole, currently in Italy preparing for the World Under-20 World Cup final, is upgraded to the full squad alongside several wider squad members from last year.