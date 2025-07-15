James says he’s “really excited to have some great continuity” in the squad.
The group was training in Central Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday, preparing for a 5.30pm pre-NPC hit-out against the Manawatu Turbos at Napier’s McLean Park on Friday.
The Magpies’ leadership has been tweaked with James confirming that Jacob Devery will join Tom Parsons in a co-captain role.
“Both players bring experience, leadership and a real competitiveness to take our group in the direction we are wanting to go,” he says.
Notable departures from last year’s squad are experienced Magpies Josh Kaifa and Joel Hintz, who have retired, Samoa international Danny Toala (in France), Taradale halfback Sam Wye, heading for Counties Manukau, Australian Ben O’Donnell, contracted elsewhere, Josh Gimblett, recovering from shoulder surgery, and Tyrone Thompson, playing NRL rugby league in Australia.
Hawke’s Bay Rugby CEO Jay Campbell said the squad had continuity, and also rewarded club rugby performance.
Tickets for Friday’s game are available at flicket.co.nz or can be purchased at the gate.
The Magpies have another pre-NPC game seven days later against Waikato in Taupō, and start the NPC season with a Sunday afternoon game at McLean Park, Napier, on August 3.
The full squad is:
Forwards: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tim Farrell, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Joe Apikitoa, Josh Smith, Isaac Salmon, Lachie Gunson, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Kianu Kereru-Symes, Dylan Homan, Valentino Taito, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (co-captain), Hunter Morrison, Devan Flanders, Mikaele Tapilii, Hugh Renton, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Frank Lochore, Cooper Flanders, Sam Smith, Jeriah Mua.
Backs: Folau Fakatava, Ere Enari, Kade Manuel, Harry Godfrey, Lincoln McClutchie, Will Cole, Nick Grigg, Kienan Higgins, Lukas Ripley, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Le Roux Malan, Neria Fomai, Jonah Lowe, Kere Penetito, Zarn Sullivan, Andrew Tauatevalu.
