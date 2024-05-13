Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Police investigating burglary of Onekawa store

A police spokesman said they were notified of the burglary at a store in Taradale Rd.

13 May, 2024 12:03 AM 2 mins to read

A police spokesman said they were notified of the burglary at a store in Taradale Rd.

An Onekawa store was broken into in the early hours on Monday.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the burglary at a store in Taradale Rd shortly before 1.40am.

“Entry was gained to the store, those involved then left the scene in another vehicle,” he said.

Police are making inquiries into the incident.

Fenz investigates house fire in Pirimai

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in the Napier suburb of Pirimai.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters responded to the incident at one of the units at a two-unit property at 5.53pm on Sunday.

Napier senior station officer Bruce Botherway said two fire trucks from Napier, one from Hastings and the Fenz Hawke’s Bay recovery team attended the “minor” fire in Clarence Cox Cres that was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Botherway said the occupants had not been home, but returned shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The unit was left with heat and smoke damage throughout.

The fire was still under investigation as of Monday morning, and Botherway could not confirm the cause or whether the fire was considered suspicious.

One person seriously injured in Hastings crash

One person was seriously injured in a Hastings crash over the weekend.

Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash in Albert St about 8pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the road was completely blocked for about an hour.

A St John spokeswoman said several people were assessed by ambulance staff and one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a man in his 60s was assessed by staff at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and discharged.