Ōtāne player-coach Tony Mihaere said the side would have preferred to play on the home ground at Ōtāne, where they won the final last year when McLean Park was out of action for turf work before the Hawke’s Bay Magpies NPC programme.

But he said “our whole village” still turned up at McLean Park, where it was possibly the biggest moment in the careers of those who had never played at the “home of the Magpies” and otherwise might never have the chance.

The history of dads and sons or nephews on the same team continued, and there was another appearance by veteran Kelly Graham for about 12 minutes from the bench.

A decade ago, at that time already credited with more than 400 matches for the club since 1992, Graham had played with his son on the team.

Saturday’s clash was one of two all-country club head-to-heads on Hawke’s Bay Rugby’s finals weekend at McLean Park, with Waipukurau club Central beating Dannevirke 29-19 to win the Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy Division 1 final on Friday night.

The other country club in the finals were defending Division 3 champions, first round winner and Raupunga side YMP, who were beaten 22-17 by Napier Pirate in the Ron Parker Memorial Trophy decider. The clash was part of a weekend that ended with Hawke’s Bay Rugby’s 14 first and second round men’s and women’s trophies shared among 11 clubs this year.

Meanwhile, Wairoa club Tapuae, who won their first Premier title with an unbeaten season in Poverty Bay rugby last year, fell short of a repeat when beaten 21-7 by Gisborne side YMP in Saturday’s Lee Bros Shield final in Gisborne, also completing a season unbeaten.

The Senior 1 final, an all-Wairoa District affair and played at the town’s Lambton Square, resulted in Nuhaka beating defending champions Wairoa Athletic 17-6.

Nuhaka showed their potential early in the year, winning the Te Wero tournament, which included Hastings club Tamatea.

Pahiatua club Bush carried the flag for the Tararua District with one of its biggest days, as both of its sides won Manawatū semifinals against visitors from Palmerston North without conceding a point at the town’s Multisports Park in Pahiatua on Saturday.

Bush beat Freberg Old Boys 20-0 in the Senior B match, and College Old Boys (COB) 39-0 in the Colts game and are now heading for respective finals at Manawatū Rugby headquarters, CET Arena in Palmerston North, this Saturday.

The Senior B side will play COB for the Houlihan Cup, which Bush last won in 2011, and the Colts play Te Kawau for the Gordon Brown Memorial Cup.

It’s not over yet for Mihaere and other CHB players who on Saturday travel to Ohakune for a rare away defence of sub-unions rugby prize, the Bebbington Shield, against Northern Whanganui – a big step to bring life to the competition after the two sides drew 29-29 in Napier last year.

The Wairoa sub-union team on Sunday defends the Barry Cup against East Coast side Matakaoa at Mahia.

