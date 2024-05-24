Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Family’s call for Hastings’ Frimley Pool to be saved from closure

By
3 mins to read
Hastings' Rush Hira, with son Te Kahutaua, 9, outside Frimley Pool, wants to see the facility saved and improved. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings' Rush Hira, with son Te Kahutaua, 9, outside Frimley Pool, wants to see the facility saved and improved. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings father says Frimley Pool was his favourite place to go as a kid and he wants to see it saved and improved for future generations.

Hastings District Council (HDC) is proposing as it currently costs ratepayers $250,000 annually to keep it open.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today