Hastings fitness coach to shoot hoops for 24 hours straight - for a good cause

Rich "Rush" Hira is passionate about improving people's mental health. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings fitness coach who runs free classes in the community has decided to complete a 24-hour "shootathon" to raise awareness about mental health.

Rich "Rush" Hira has organised a shootathon to run from Friday evening until Saturday evening in Camberley.

Hira and a small group of others - including members of his Rushfit fitness classes - will attempt to shoot hoops for 24 consecutive hours on the Kirkpatrick Park basketball court.

He said he initially wanted to make 10,000 shots but was reassessing that goal, and added: "How many we get in is a bonus".

He plans to stay awake for the entire challenge.

"I just want to inspire our community to better themselves and take up health and fitness, because I believe it is a big part of our lives and will help us in a lot of departments of our lives," he said.

"Part of my idea [in doing the shootathon] was to inspire people to conquer mental challenges."

Money raised through a Givealittle page will go toward another event being staged in January, also raising awareness for mental health.

Hira, 27, said close friends of his had committed suicide in the past, and he wanted to help address the mental struggles people were going through.

He started free fitness classes in Kirkpatrick Park about a year ago, which were initially aimed at giving young people in the neighbourhood something positive to get involved in.

Hira is also studying at EIT to become a qualified personal trainer.

His event, in January, will see a group travel from Hastings to Auckland and stop in various gyms along the way to hold classes and increase awareness about mental health.

The shootathon begins at 5pm this Friday.

If you would like to donate, click here or visit the Givealittle website and search Rushfit.