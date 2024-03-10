Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Fully funded learn-to-swim lessons extended

Funded swim lessons for schoolkids will continue in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust

Thousands of Hawke’s Bay schoolchildren will continue to enjoy fully funded Learn-to-Swim lessons for another year, with the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust extending the Royston Health Trust Learn-to-Swim and Water Safety Programme.

Following the success of the initial pilot in 2023, the Trust said it has committed to funding two additional years of the initiative.

The programme, scheduled to run throughout 2024 and 2025, will provide over 700 students per term, ranging from year 3 to year 8, with eight fully funded Learn-to-Swim and water safety lessons each.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust to offer this vital programme,” Jacqui Gray, chair of Royston Health Trust, said.

“Ensuring that children have access to quality swim lessons and water safety education is paramount for us. It’s an investment in their health, well-being, and future.”

Primary and intermediate schools throughout Hawke’s Bay are invited to enrol in the programme, with sessions having already commenced in the first school term at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings.

Interested schools can register by submitting a registration of interest to harshi@hbaquatic.co.nz.

Woman remains critical after fatal crash

A woman in her 70s remained in an intensive care unit in a critical condition on Monday after a crash that left two people dead near Hastings on Friday afternoon.

The woman was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and then transferred to Wellington in a critical condition on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on State Highway 2, Poukawa, near Pekapeka wetlands, about 2.30pm. Two people sadly died at the scene.

Lotto Cyclone Gabrielle money meeting held

The fate of more than $10 million raised in a special Lotto draw and appeal run in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to be revealed soon.

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed that the Trustees of the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund recently held a meeting to discuss funding allocation. They anticipated an announcement on funding shortly.

For more than a year $11.7m sat unspent with the Department of Internal Affairs.

Much of the money generated from the Lotto draw must be distributed in accordance with the Gambling Act, meaning it can only be used for “community purposes”.

This meant it could not be used to help individuals or businesses clean up or for infrastructure work.

The fund was set up to focus on projects that help to build resilience for the future and fix facilities where people come together, such as sports clubs, marae, or community halls.



