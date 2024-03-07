Several people have been injured and Pakowhai Rd has been blocked in a crash near Hastings. Photo / NZ Herald

A major road has been closed and at least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near Hastings.

A police spokesman said police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pakowhai Rd, near Ruahapia Rd reported at 12.40pm.

Pakowhai Rd was closed and diversions were in place along Te Ara Kahikatea and Elwood Rd as of 1.40pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they transported three people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a critical condition and two in a serious condition.

Hastings District Council had been called for assistance with traffic management.

