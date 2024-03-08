Watch: Boat on fire at Napier marina

A fire on a boat in Ahuriri, Napier on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A boat on fire in Ahuriri sent black smoke over the skies of Napier on Friday afternoon.

Napier Sailing Club staff member Ben Kearney said the fire appeared to be on a boat on Napier City Council’s marina, on Meeanee Quay, on the Westshore side of the harbour.

“The fire brigade is there. There is not a lot of flames but a lot of smoke,” he said, about 2.35pm

He said it was not part of the sailing club.

Witness Hayley Ralfe said she first saw flames coming from the boat about 2.20pm, including plenty of smoke.

She said the flames grew “really big” and a fire truck turned up about 10 minutes later.

The fire reared up again but was eventually put out around 2.45pm, she said, with two fire trucks on the scene.

”There are heaps of boats around it but it appears the fire is just on one boat.”

She said a lot of people at the restaurants and bars on the opposite side of the harbour were watching the blaze.

Black smoke from the fire was visible from Onekawa.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters had arrived on the scene by 2.30pm.

A FENZ spokesman said two fire trucks had responded to a fire on a wooden vessel that was 12 metres by four metres.

