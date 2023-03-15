Pakistan And Friends Hawke's Bay Association Incorporated spokesman Syed Khurram Iqbal is inviting people to celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

More than 300 million people around the world observe the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz, which is celebrated on the first day of spring. On March 26, it will be Hawke’s Bay’s turn to open its doors to the broader community, says Hawke’s Bay’s only Muslim JP and Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association (PAFHBA) spokesman, Syed Khurram Iqbal.

These young women are celebrating at a traditional Nowruz community event.

“The majority of Nowruz festivities take place in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, but in recent years, Napier’s populace has been changing quickly. We can now enjoy this milestone event in Napier with a larger community by throwing open our doors and welcoming relationships and community cohesion.”

Syed says Nowruz is observed on March 21 this year and Ramadan begins on March 22, so organisers combined the two celebrations “to entertain the larger Hawke’s Bay community”.

Residents of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Albania, Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are among the countries observing Nowruz, with the earliest accounts dating to the Arsacid/Parthian era in 247BC.

Organisers are inviting local mayors, MPs and community leaders to mark the occasion and come together as a community after the disastrous Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We are initiating Nowruz for traditional visibility of migrated communities in Hawke’s Bay. These events will help Napier City Council to understand their minor communities and engage their leadership in multi-cultural strategy development.”

Napier Muslin women helped organise the upcoming Nowruz event.

Syed says there will be much feasting of traditional Southeast Asian food at the Greenmeadows event.

“There will also be visiting family members and friends and exchanging gifts. A wide range of cultural traditions will take place. Youth and children will be given traditional appreciations gift for their success.”

Syed says this event is open for everyone with confirmation by email at pafhbai@gmail.com.















