The highway south of Hastings is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2, Poukawa, near Pekapeka wetlands, about 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said initial indications were that there were serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME