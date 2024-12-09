Murphy said it was the best parade in recent years, with creative energy on show from float creators and those taking part in the parade.

About 40 floats and walking registrations took part again.

Dementia Hawke’s Bay's Kiwi Christmas float delighted onlookers at the Napier parade.

JR Automotive with the Gingerbread House claimed first place, Alex Smith with Manny and the Ice Queen was second and Dementia Hawke’s Bay with its Kiwi Christmas float was third.

JR Automotive with the Gingerbread House float that won first prize at the Napier Christmas Parade.

A special mention was given to Peter Dunphy for his Minions float and a special Service to the Parade award was given to Colin Smith, who has the miniature fire engine and had been part of the parade for more than 10 years.

Colin Smith (left) with Santa has the miniature fire engine and has been part of the Napier Christmas parade for over 10 years received a special service award.

Across the rivers in Hastings, concert-goers were dancing the night away at the Property Brokers Christmas at the Park.

The event at Mitre 10 Park saw an estimated turnout of 12,000 to 13,000 people enjoying the wide variety of entertainment, as well as headline act Stellar.

An estimated 12,000 to 13,000 people enjoyed the evening of entertainment at Christmas in the Park in Hastings. Photo / Duncan Brown

Organiser David Trim said the community event had no issues and a happy and relaxed crowd.

“Christmas at the Park is an event that people look forward to ... they know it’s coming and they just need to know when and where.”

Santa preparing for his duties at Christmas at the Park. Photo / Duncan Brown

Trim said the event offered calm amongst the chaos, providing a space for people to “chill out” during the busy start to December.

“It is accessible, and it’s a true feeling of community.”

Fiesta of Lights returns to the Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings this weekend.

For those looking for something Christmas-themed to do this weekend, the Fiesta of Lights opens its gates on Saturday to a show of more than 60 light displays.

The 26th event at Tōmoana Showgrounds, on Kenilworth Rd, Hastings, lines the 1.5 km tree-lined trail, with a chance to grab a bite to eat from a range of food trucks.

The display has traditional Christmas scenes and whimsical characters and interactive installations. The Holiday Party Express train is a popular ride that operates every night except New Year’s Eve.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and works from the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.