Floats, bands, mascots and, of course, Santa Claus himself are gearing up to celebrate Napier’s 150th anniversary during the traditional Christmas Parade on December 7.
The parade will wind through the city streets, finishing at the Sound Shell, where a concert with some performances and family-fun activities will finish off.
The event, which typically drew at least 50 registrations before Covid-19, has waned slightly over the past four years. However, entries have rebounded for 2024, with 40 entries so far, compared to 36 in 2023.
“It’s been tough for everyone lately. However, I think things are coming back together again,” said Christmas Parade event manager Beth Elstone.
Their float will be a recreation of one from the first New Napier Carnival Week, led by Sheila Williams after the 1931 earthquake, as a tribute to both Napier’s history and Brazil’s carnival traditions.
Heliziane Ribeiro, who has called Napier home for nearly 20 years, said the group wanted to bring the “Brazilian jingado” to the celebration.
“I can’t really describe it. It’s something you can only feel when you experience it,” she said.
Teresa Haggerty came to Hawke’s Bay in 1995 and will be the one representing Williams in the parade.
“Representing Sheila Williams is so special to me, as I’ve been here the longest,” she said, adding that Napier is “much more multicultural now”.
Elstone agrees.
“We live in a very multicultural country, and celebrating all of those cultures is so important.”
She highlighted the importance of the whole community coming together again.
“Coming out, watching it and being a part of it to support the parade is a great thing.”
The Christmas Parade will start at 1pm on December 7 and finish at 6pm with four different performances on the stage.
The line-up includes young band The Spitfires, the Deep Fried Funk fronted by Jess Atkin, a kapa haka performance from Puketapu School - who recently competed in the regional kapa haka championships - and When the Cat’s Away, featuring Debbie Horwood and her band from Auckland for a special performance.