One of the new entries comes from the Brazilian community, which is participating for the first time.

Luciana Evangelista, who has lived in Napier for about 14 years said “it was about time” her community to join the parade.

“We want to be there to celebrate 150 years of Napier with all the citizens,” she said.

Luciana Evangelista preparing to showcase Brazil’s rich traditions in celebration of Napier’s 150th anniversary. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The Brazilian group’s plan is to bring a burst of colour to the event, featuring traditions from various regions of Brazil.

Their float will be a recreation of one from the first New Napier Carnival Week, led by Sheila Williams after the 1931 earthquake, as a tribute to both Napier’s history and Brazil’s carnival traditions.

Heliziane Ribeiro, who has called Napier home for nearly 20 years, said the group wanted to bring the “Brazilian jingado” to the celebration.

“I can’t really describe it. It’s something you can only feel when you experience it,” she said.

Teresa Haggerty came to Hawke’s Bay in 1995 and will be the one representing Williams in the parade.

“Representing Sheila Williams is so special to me, as I’ve been here the longest,” she said, adding that Napier is “much more multicultural now”.

Elstone agrees.

“We live in a very multicultural country, and celebrating all of those cultures is so important.”

The Brazilian group are coming together with traditions and creativity for the first time at the Christmas Parade. Photo / Rafaella Melo

She highlighted the importance of the whole community coming together again.

“Coming out, watching it and being a part of it to support the parade is a great thing.”

The Christmas Parade will start at 1pm on December 7 and finish at 6pm with four different performances on the stage.

The line-up includes young band The Spitfires, the Deep Fried Funk fronted by Jess Atkin, a kapa haka performance from Puketapu School - who recently competed in the regional kapa haka championships - and When the Cat’s Away, featuring Debbie Horwood and her band from Auckland for a special performance.