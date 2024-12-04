Children enjoying the festivities at Christmas at the Park in 2022, when it was last in Hastings. It'll be warmer this time. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It’s an event that people look forward to each year and now I talk to people who came to Christmas at the Park way back when it was at Anderson Park and now, they proudly are bringing their children to it.”

He advised concert-goers to wear hats and bring sunscreen to the festive, alcohol-free party.

Trim said the smooth running on the night is a big task that utilises many Hawke’s Bay businesses and over 200 volunteers.

Stellar will perform ahead of their upcoming tour to celebrate 25 years since their debut album.

Performances also include local bands Pulse, up-and-coming youth band Loco Jacklins, Christmas at the Park Carol Band, dancers, a saxophonist and more.

Off-stage, the entertainment has something for everyone, with the 13th and 11th Squadron of Air Training Cor (ATC) running the free kids’ confidence course.

The kids’ arena will be alive with active kids, featuring the obstacle course, football kick-wall and free face painting from the 25 volunteer face-painter marching girls.

Trim said the event would also be a chance to thank Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers for the work they did and continue to do.

“We hope Christmas at the Park will be a place for our cyclone volunteers to take some time to reflect on what community is and how they have helped."

The evening will finish with a crowd favourite, the pyrotechnics.

The specialised show combines pyrotechnic choreography with music, to a narration of the nativity story.

“It’s like a visual story in the sky,” Trim said.