Organiser David Trim expects 13,000 to 15,000 attendees and 30C weather, with Stellar headlining the four-and-a-half-hour event.
The event will also serve as a thank you to Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers and will feature pyrotechnics and free kids' activities.
The annual concert alternates between Napier and Hastings. It will be held at Mitre 10 Sports Park for its 17th year and the rugby fields are in the process of being transformed into the grand concert arena.
Gates open at 3pm on Saturday with free entry, for a 5pm start.
“It’s an event that people look forward to each year and now I talk to people who came to Christmas at the Park way back when it was at Anderson Park and now, they proudly are bringing their children to it.”
He advised concert-goers to wear hats and bring sunscreen to the festive, alcohol-free party.
Trim said the smooth running on the night is a big task that utilises many Hawke’s Bay businesses and over 200 volunteers.