Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings' Christmas at the Park countdown on as venue takes shape

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
If you have young people in your life, then you know all too well how tough it can be to pick the right Christmas present for your kids. Video / Carson Bluck

Construction has begun and the countdown is on for the Hawke’s Bay Property Brokers Christmas at the Park concert on Saturday.

Organiser David Trim expects 13,000 to 15,000 attendees and 30C weather, with Stellar headlining the four-and-a-half-hour event.

The event will also serve as a thank you to Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers and will feature pyrotechnics and free kids' activities.

The annual concert alternates between Napier and Hastings. It will be held at Mitre 10 Sports Park for its 17th year and the rugby fields are in the process of being transformed into the grand concert arena.

Gates open at 3pm on Saturday with free entry, for a 5pm start.

Children enjoying the festivities at Christmas at the Park in 2022, when it was last in Hastings. It'll be warmer this time. Photo / Paul Taylor
Children enjoying the festivities at Christmas at the Park in 2022, when it was last in Hastings. It'll be warmer this time. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It’s an event that people look forward to each year and now I talk to people who came to Christmas at the Park way back when it was at Anderson Park and now, they proudly are bringing their children to it.”

He advised concert-goers to wear hats and bring sunscreen to the festive, alcohol-free party.

Trim said the smooth running on the night is a big task that utilises many Hawke’s Bay businesses and over 200 volunteers.

Stellar will perform ahead of their upcoming tour to celebrate 25 years since their debut album.

Performances also include local bands Pulse, up-and-coming youth band Loco Jacklins, Christmas at the Park Carol Band, dancers, a saxophonist and more.

Off-stage, the entertainment has something for everyone, with the 13th and 11th Squadron of Air Training Cor (ATC) running the free kids’ confidence course.

The kids’ arena will be alive with active kids, featuring the obstacle course, football kick-wall and free face painting from the 25 volunteer face-painter marching girls.

Trim said the event would also be a chance to thank Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers for the work they did and continue to do.

“We hope Christmas at the Park will be a place for our cyclone volunteers to take some time to reflect on what community is and how they have helped."

The evening will finish with a crowd favourite, the pyrotechnics.

The specialised show combines pyrotechnic choreography with music, to a narration of the nativity story.

“It’s like a visual story in the sky,” Trim said.

