It was a case of advantage won, advantage lost as the Hawke’s Bay Hawks ended a six-match, month-long away run with a 50-50 record and a 12-point loss to the Manawatū Jets on Friday.

Three days earlier, the Hawks bounced into the top three in the National Basketball League with a win over the Indian Panthers in South Auckland.

But the Good Friday match, which the Jets won 103-91, saw the Hawks slip to eighth place – with, like the Jets, five wins and four losses.

Big Barrel Hawks giant Luca Yates scrambles the defence in Friday's NBL match in Palmerston North. The Manawatū Jets won 103-91.

Each side need to get back into the 12-team league’s top six for the playoffs in July, the Hawks next facing a mid-afternoon Anzac Day match against the top-three placed Franklin Bulls at the Rodney Green Arena in Taradale.