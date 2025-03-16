The Big Barrel Hawke’s Bay Hawks are hopeful of the first sell-out of the 2025 Sal’s NBL as they and star teenager Jackson Ball become the talking point of the national men’s basketball competition, just one weekend into the four-month season.

The hopes for Friday’s match against the Otago Nuggets come after two wins in two other home games, Saturday’s 103-100 nailbiter over reportedly revitalised 2024 league tail-enders the Manawatū Jets and last Wednesday’s opening-match 112-78 win over a makeshift team fielded by new franchise the Indian Panthers.

Both games were played at the Rodney Green Arenas, which Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny, now able to concentrate on the job without having to be called on to play, says has a capacity of about 1200.

“Anything under 7-800 is small,” he said, but added that after two wins and the ascendancy of Ball, with 76 points already and maximum league MVP points, the side are hopeful of attendances returning to pre-Covid levels.

“This is exciting,” he said. “It was under 700 on Saturday afternoon, but man, were they loud.”