Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawks and Jackson Ball the talk of the NBL as he drains another 36 points to take them to two from two

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Basketball is quickly becoming New Zealand’s trendiest sport. Video / Ben Dickens

The Big Barrel Hawke’s Bay Hawks are hopeful of the first sell-out of the 2025 Sal’s NBL as they and star teenager Jackson Ball become the talking point of the national men’s basketball competition, just one weekend into the four-month season.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today