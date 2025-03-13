It came on top of Ball’s debut as the third-youngest New Zealand Tall Blacks player ever, against Hong Kong on February 21, and his tournament Most Valuable Player success in last week’s Westside Blitz tournament in the South Island, when he averaged 25 points a game in the Hawks’ three wins in three games.

The Hawks, who have a home match again at the Rodney Green Arenas on Saturday afternoon against Manawatu Jets, didn’t have it all their own against the Panthers, who, despite missing most of a likely regular line-up because of visa issues and delayed arrival of players in New Zealand, led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks turned the game midway through the second, leading 51-38 at halftime, and stretching the lead to 34 points (87-53), at the end of the third.

Four other Hawks scored in the double figures, headed by American import Darnell Cowart, with 19pts.

The Hawks were beaten in their Rapid League match against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the return of coach Sam Gruggen for a second season with the Hawks will now be delayed until at least after the fourth game in the best-of-five Australian NBL championship playoff series.

An assistant coach of Illawarra Hawks, who also number three players headed to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks, tied the series with Melbourne United 1-1 with a 102-100 win in the second match on Wednesday night.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.