Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Teenager Jackson Ball scores 40 points for the Hawks in National Basketball League season opener

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Jackson Ball, just turned 17, during his 40-point effort for the Big Barrel Hawks in the 112-78 NBL season-opener against new franchise the Indian Panthers in Taradale on Wednesday night. Photo / Kerry Marshall – Photosport

Jackson Ball, just turned 17, during his 40-point effort for the Big Barrel Hawks in the 112-78 NBL season-opener against new franchise the Indian Panthers in Taradale on Wednesday night. Photo / Kerry Marshall – Photosport

The successes of teenage Hawke’s Bay basketballer Jackson Ball just roll on.

He scored 40 points in the Big Barrel Hawks’ 112-78 win in the Sal’s NBL season opener against makeshift new league side the Indian Panthers in Taradale on Wednesday night.

It was just two days after his 17th

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today