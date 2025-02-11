Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Hawks bring high-flying basketball action to Waipukurau

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks are heading to Waipukurau for their preseason clash against the Manawatu Jets.

After last year’s successful preseason event in Wairoa, the Hawks are heading south for a February 22 game at the Centralines Sports Complex.

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks are proud to announce the re-signing of Jacob Murphy for the 2025 Sal’s National Basketball League (NBL) season.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny said they were excited to bring Hawks basketball to CHB.

“This preseason game is not just about getting the team ready - it’s a chance to connect with our community and make basketball accessible to all of our supporters across the region.”

The day will include a kids’ skills clinic led by the Hawks’ players and coaches, from 10am to 11.30am at the Centralines Sports Complex.

The afternoon action features back-to-back Rapid League and Sal’s NBL preseason matchups.

The Sports Complex has limited seating, so fans should arrive early.

Basketball fans can also meet their favourite players and collect autographs during the post-game signing session.

Hawks chairwoman Sally Crown acknowledged support from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Centralines Sports Complex.

“Their commitment to promoting sports and fostering community engagement has been instrumental in bringing this preseason game to CHB.”

On Wednesday the Hawks announced Jacob Murphy has re-signed for the 2025 Sal’s National Basketball League (NBL) season.

The skilled guard is a regular of the Hawks’ backcourt, and brings experience, determination, and local pride to the team.

Murphy joined the Hawks in 2021, earning his place as a reliable and dynamic player in the Sal’s NBL and the Sky Broadband Rapid League.

He is known for his ability to create plays, knock down crucial shots, and hustle on defence.

Murphy’s return will provide consistency and leadership.

Murphy is also working fulltime as he completes his plumbing apprenticeship with Advanced Plumbing.

Schedule at Centralines Sports Complex on February 22

10am – 11.30am: Hawks Kids Clinic

1pm: Rapid League Game – Hawks v Jets

2pm: Sal’s NBL Preseason game – Hawks v Jets

4.15pm – 4.45pm: Player meet-and-greet and signing session

