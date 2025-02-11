The day will include a kids’ skills clinic led by the Hawks’ players and coaches, from 10am to 11.30am at the Centralines Sports Complex.
The afternoon action features back-to-back Rapid League and Sal’s NBL preseason matchups.
The Sports Complex has limited seating, so fans should arrive early.
Basketball fans can also meet their favourite players and collect autographs during the post-game signing session.
Hawks chairwoman Sally Crown acknowledged support from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Centralines Sports Complex.
“Their commitment to promoting sports and fostering community engagement has been instrumental in bringing this preseason game to CHB.”
On Wednesday the Hawks announced Jacob Murphy has re-signed for the 2025 Sal’s National Basketball League (NBL) season.
The skilled guard is a regular of the Hawks’ backcourt, and brings experience, determination, and local pride to the team.
Murphy joined the Hawks in 2021, earning his place as a reliable and dynamic player in the Sal’s NBL and the Sky Broadband Rapid League.
He is known for his ability to create plays, knock down crucial shots, and hustle on defence.
Murphy’s return will provide consistency and leadership.
Murphy is also working fulltime as he completes his plumbing apprenticeship with Advanced Plumbing.
Schedule at Centralines Sports Complex on February 22
10am – 11.30am: Hawks Kids Clinic
1pm: Rapid League Game – Hawks v Jets
2pm: Sal’s NBL Preseason game – Hawks v Jets
4.15pm – 4.45pm: Player meet-and-greet and signing session