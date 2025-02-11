The economy is expected to turn a corner but foos and security is still rife in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks are heading to Waipukurau for their preseason clash against the Manawatu Jets.

After last year’s successful preseason event in Wairoa, the Hawks are heading south for a February 22 game at the Centralines Sports Complex.

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks are proud to announce the re-signing of Jacob Murphy for the 2025 Sal’s National Basketball League (NBL) season.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny said they were excited to bring Hawks basketball to CHB.

“This preseason game is not just about getting the team ready - it’s a chance to connect with our community and make basketball accessible to all of our supporters across the region.”