The cavalry has arrived for the Big Barrel Hawke’s Bay Hawks, with some of the biggest artillery in the game in New Zealand.

The cavalry comes in the form of head coach Sam Gruggen and players Daniel Grida, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and the 2.08m Luca Yates, one of the tallest in the Sal’s NBL in 2025.

The coach and players flew into Napier about 8pm on Tuesday, having been parts of the Illawarra Hawks’ Australian NBL triumph 10 days ago, when the league’s only original franchise won the title for just the second time, with a 3-2 win in the five-match finals series against Melbourne United.

All four were wasting no time getting back into it, taking the court at Rodney Green Arenas in Taradale barely 12 hours later to meet their new teammates as the Hawke’s Bay Hawks prepare for game six in the New Zealand National Basketball League against the Tauranga Whai on Saturday in Tauranga.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny had hoped they would arrive in time for last Saturday’s match against Taranaki Airs in New Plymouth, but appreciates it was a bit much to expect the quartet so early, for a game just six days after the end of a 29-match season in Australia, in which Gruggen was an assistant coach.