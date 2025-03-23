Big Barrel Hawks American import Darnell Cowart had a player-of-the-game performance against Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Big Barrel Hawks are flying in all directions as they enter the national basketball league’s third week as high-flyers at the top of the competition with an unexpected 3-1 record after four games.

The Hawks had their first loss in three home games, beaten 93-86 by Otago Nuggets on Friday, but bounced back with a 87-85 away win over previously unbeaten Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Sunday.

Also flying are four yet to join the squad – coach Sam Gruggen and three imports who, also on Sunday, completed their Illawarra Hawks’ Australian NBL triumph, a 114-104 win over Melbourne United to seal the finals series 3-2, Illawarra’s first title since 2001.

With Gruggen as assistant coach, the Bay-bound players had varying roles, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk scoring 16 points in 21m 54s on the boards, and Daniel Grida (7m 24s) and Lucas Yates (29 seconds) scoring 2 points each.

The Bay Hawks play Taranaki Airs away on Saturday, franchise manager Jarrod Kenny being unsure on Monday when the quartet will arrive, but saying: “We’ll fly them into New Plymouth if we have to.”