Hawks fly high in NBL, with new players still to fly in

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Big Barrel Hawks American import Darnell Cowart had a player-of-the-game performance against Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Big Barrel Hawks are flying in all directions as they enter the national basketball league’s third week as high-flyers at the top of the competition with an unexpected 3-1 record after four games.

The Hawks had their first loss in three home games, beaten 93-86 by Otago Nuggets on Friday, but bounced back with a 87-85 away win over previously unbeaten Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Sunday.

Also flying are four yet to join the squad – coach Sam Gruggen and three imports who, also on Sunday, completed their Illawarra Hawks’ Australian NBL triumph, a 114-104 win over Melbourne United to seal the finals series 3-2, Illawarra’s first title since 2001.

With Gruggen as assistant coach, the Bay-bound players had varying roles, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk scoring 16 points in 21m 54s on the boards, and Daniel Grida (7m 24s) and Lucas Yates (29 seconds) scoring 2 points each.

The Bay Hawks play Taranaki Airs away on Saturday, franchise manager Jarrod Kenny being unsure on Monday when the quartet will arrive, but saying: “We’ll fly them into New Plymouth if we have to.”

He’s delighted with the efforts of Kaine Hokianga as acting head-coach, while also working a day job, and the young team, headed by 17-year-old Jackson Ball, the first to 100 NBL points this season, with 19 in each game at the weekend.

Kenny said the 3-1 record is “definitely what we were after – but we wouldn’t have been too upset if it wasn’t.”

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke's Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke's Bay.

Save

