Dan Grida in his Bay Hawks debut last week in Tauranga, when he scored 30 points in a win over Whai. Photo / BBallfilmsnz

The Big Barrel Hawks’ second echelon has shown its immediate worth in Sal’s NBL basketball with former Nelson Giant Dan Grida scoring 63 points in just two matches since he, two Illawarra Hawks teammates, and coach Sam Gruggen arrived from Australia two weeks ago.

With an Australian NBL title in the bag with Illawarra, Grida opened a bid to make it a transtasman double with 30 points as the Bay Hawks beat Whai 86-74 in Tauranga on April 6, and on Sunday shot 33 as the Hawks were beaten 106-97 by Auckland Tuatara in Auckland.

The end of the weekend saw the Hawks nursing a record of four wins and three losses and just inside the top six in the 12-team league heading for a Tuesday-night match in South Auckland against Indian Panthers, whom the Hawks beat by 34 points in the opening match of the season in Taradale on March 12.

The Panthers are yet to win a game in their first season.