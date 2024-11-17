“Forestry people opened roads, towed vehicles and gear through flooded rivers, delivered generators, conducted rescues and provided countless assistance to rural Hawke’s Bay alongside farmers, roading operators and others,” Powrie said.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Adversity and Rebuild - Recognition of Dedication and Industry Service Award, bestowed upon the Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group (HBFG) by Deputy Mayor of Hastings District Council Tania Kerr.

This accolade celebrates their extraordinary leadership and commitment to community recovery following the cyclone’s impact.

Matt Doyle, chairman of Hawke's Bay Forestry Group (left) and Skilled Professional of the Year Amy Satherley of ATS Logging Ltd.

HBFG represents 13 forestry companies and most of the forest area in Hawke’s Bay, so the award also recognised the extraordinary efforts of those teams and of the many forest contractors and their staff who dug deep to support the community after Cyclone Gabrielle.

One of the evening’s standout winners was Amy Satherley of ATS Logging Ltd, celebrated as the Woman of the Year Excellence and awarded the Skilled Professional of the Year 2024 Trophy.

Satherley’s tireless commitment to her team and community, alongside her impressive achievements in mentoring and health and safety advocacy, epitomises the spirit of leadership in the industry.

Her work prioritises wellbeing and promotes sustainable forestry practices that harmonise economic success with environmental responsibility.

ATS Logging Ltd also took away the Harvesting Excellence Award and Outstanding Health & Safety Management trophy.

In addition, the newly introduced Outstanding Innovation Excellence Trophy was awarded to Kevin Gettins of Weighing and Measuring Solutions (NZ) Ltd.

This trophy recognises his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation, significantly transforming New Zealand’s forestry supply chain since his company’s inception in 2003.

Gettins commitment to IT advancements has set new operational benchmarks, emphasising efficiency and safety in log truck weighing procedures.

The awards also celebrated the incredible training efforts of DG Glenn Logging, which received recognition as the Training Company/Contractor of the Year.

Th company’s partnership with Competenz has led to the successful training of numerous apprentices and the enhancement of vital skills across the sector.

Over the last two years, their initiatives resulted in seven apprentices completing their programmes and 24 trainees earning Level 3 and Level 4 national certificates.

Results

Hawke’s Bay Forestry Skilled Professional of the Year – Amy Satherley, ATS Logging Limited

Training Certificates

NZ Modern Apprentice of the Year - Blake Bell, FMNZ sponsored by Competenz

Trainee of the Year - Luka Kyle, DG Glenn Logging sponsored by Rayonier Matariki

Training Company/Contractor of the Year - DG Glenn Logging sponsored by M W Lissette Ltd

Skilled Professional Certificates

Forestry & Establishment Excellence - Ron Middleton, Midpine Contracting sponsored by NZFM

Roading Civil Excellence - Damien McCarthy, M.W.Lissette sponsored by ATS Logging

Harvesting Excellence - Mark Giddens, ATS Logging Ltd sponsored by Goodmans Contracting

Log Processor Excellence - Chris London, Kat Logging Ltd 2013 sponsored by Lew Prince Logging Ltd

Distribution Excellence - Mark Pittar, Pan Pac sponsored by Napier Port

Tree Faller Excellence - Kumi Basher, KB Training sponsored by P F Olsen

Log Truck Driver Excellence – Kyle Sykes, Pan Pac sponsored by Patchell Group

Woman in Forestry Excellence - Amy Satherley, ATS Logging Limited sponsored by Z Energy, Runner-up: Hannah Ormond, Overhead Solutions

Industry Development Trophies

Crew of the Year - Bay Forest Harvesting - Log 7 sponsored by FGLT

Outstanding H & S Management Award - ATS Logging Limited sponsored by LTSC

Outstanding Environmental Management Award - Kat 15 Crew, Kat Logging Ltd 2013 sponsored by Te Awahohono Trust

Outstanding Innovation Excellence Award - Kevin Gettins, Weighing & Measuring Solutions (NZ) Ltd sponsored by QUBE

Special Award – Adversity & Rebuild Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group