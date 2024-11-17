The gathering at the Napier War Memorial Centre, hosted by Jeremy Corbett, celebrated resilience, innovation and extraordinary contributions and recognition of the industry’s heroes rising to tackle the challenges of the past two years.
This year’s awards emphasised the immense strength of the forestry community as it emerged from the profound difficulties wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.
The evening was judged by industry leaders Ed Saathof from Forestry Services Ltd, Kere Elliott from Elliot Logging Ltd and Bruce Evans from BE Engineering, adviser to Pan Pac.
James Powrie, chief executive of Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group, said Cyclone Gabrielle provided many challenges and changes and the clean-up and rebuild effort was massive.
“Forestry people opened roads, towed vehicles and gear through flooded rivers, delivered generators, conducted rescues and provided countless assistance to rural Hawke’s Bay alongside farmers, roading operators and others,” Powrie said.
HBFG represents 13 forestry companies and most of the forest area in Hawke’s Bay, so the award also recognised the extraordinary efforts of those teams and of the many forest contractors and their staff who dug deep to support the community after Cyclone Gabrielle.
One of the evening’s standout winners was Amy Satherley of ATS Logging Ltd, celebrated as the Woman of the Year Excellence and awarded the Skilled Professional of the Year 2024 Trophy.
Satherley’s tireless commitment to her team and community, alongside her impressive achievements in mentoring and health and safety advocacy, epitomises the spirit of leadership in the industry.
Her work prioritises wellbeing and promotes sustainable forestry practices that harmonise economic success with environmental responsibility.
ATS Logging Ltd also took away the Harvesting Excellence Award and Outstanding Health & Safety Management trophy.
In addition, the newly introduced Outstanding Innovation Excellence Trophy was awarded to Kevin Gettins of Weighing and Measuring Solutions (NZ) Ltd.
This trophy recognises his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation, significantly transforming New Zealand’s forestry supply chain since his company’s inception in 2003.
Gettins commitment to IT advancements has set new operational benchmarks, emphasising efficiency and safety in log truck weighing procedures.
The awards also celebrated the incredible training efforts of DG Glenn Logging, which received recognition as the Training Company/Contractor of the Year.
Th company’s partnership with Competenz has led to the successful training of numerous apprentices and the enhancement of vital skills across the sector.