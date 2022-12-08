Sixty years of forestry: The Hawke’s Bay veteran logging off at the top of the tree

Terence 'Pnut' Ross has won the top accolade at the 2022 Hawke's Bay Forestry Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

Terence 'Pnut' Ross has won the top accolade at the 2022 Hawke's Bay Forestry Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

A forestry identity best known as “Pnut” has won the highest accolade at the Hawke’s Bay Forestry Awards, after working 60 years in the industry.

Terence “Pnut” Ross, 76, a forestry roading supervisor who lives in the rural village of Kotemaori, has put off retirement for years, but will finish up his career later this month.

He received a fitting send-off last Friday when he was named the Skilled Forestry Professional of the Year at the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Forestry Awards - the highest accolade on offer at the ceremony.

Event organisers said Ross was a respected go-to person in the industry with a wealth of knowledge and skills.

“I’m really rapt about it - I did not expect it,” Ross said.

The Gair Contracting supervisor has enjoyed six decades in the forestry industry. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Gair Contracting supervisor said it was a “really beautiful” gesture, and he had simply enjoyed his work over the decades.

“I have worked in forestry since 1962, right through until now,” he said.

“I just enjoy it. The boys are a good crew to work with, and I enjoy getting up and heading out there.

“I just enjoy being out in the air and in the bush.”

Unfortunately, he was ill on the night of the awards, and a workmate received the trophy for him. He also claimed the Roading Excellence Award at the event.

Ross said if he were to pass on any advice to young forestry workers, particularly those in forestry roading, it would be to listen to the supervisors and take time to learn the skills and machinery.

Ross loves getting out into the forest and working with the crews. Photo / Warren Buckland

He laughed when asked where his nickname Pnut originated from.

“That came when I was 18 [working at] Gwavas. One of the supervisors over there gave it to me. I was only four-foot-nothing.”

He said it had stuck ever since.

“Some of my bosses haven’t even known my proper name.”

The grandfather said he had plenty to do around his property in Kotemaori - where he has lived for most of his life - which would keep him busy during retirement.

The forestry awards had not been held since 2019 due to Covid, and returned with a sell-out event on Friday at the Napier War Memorial Conference Centre.

Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group chairman Damon Wise said it was a great night and highlighted the industry was “in excellent health” in Hawke’s Bay.

AWARD WINNERS:

Skilled Forestry Professional of the Year: Terence Ross (Gair Contracting)

NZ Apprentice of the Year: Jovan Hanley (Tresidder Punanga Ltd)

Trainee of the Year: Hannah Allen (Chipmunk Logging Ltd)

Training Company/Contractor of the Year: D G Glenn Logging Ltd

Forestry Excellence: Peni Navuluwai Naulago (Mid-Pine Contractor Ltd)

Roading Excellence: Terence Ross (Gair Contracting)

Harvesting Excellence: Tane Lee (ATS Logging Ltd)

Wood Processing Excellence: William McGlade (Pan Pac Forest Products)

Distribution Excellence: Tony Groome (John Turkington Ltd)

Tree Faller Excellence: Torben Hunt (D G Glenn Logging Ltd)

Woman in Forestry Excellence: Chrystal Edmonds (Stirling Logging Ltd)

Log Truck Driver Excellence: Rex Sime (SSS Trucking)

Crew of the Year: Dan Mouatt (Bay Forest Harvesting)

Outstanding H&S Management Award: Hayden Mullins (ATS Logging Ltd)

Outstanding Environmental Management Award: Charlotte Holdsworth (John Turkington Ltd)

Outstanding Regional Service Performance Award: P & L Lister Ltd

Special Award – Growing Talent: Kevin and Belinda Humphreys (GPFS & Ground Up Forestry)