Taonui could not be reached for comment but after receiving the accolades, she thanked the volunteers on the group’s social media page.
“We have all acquired many new skills, shared many memorable times and we have dug deep and given our best,” she wrote.
“Thank you everyone. Ngā mihi maioha me arohanui ki a koutou katoa.”
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst congratulated all the award recipients for their service to the community.
“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on the people who through their leadership, commitment and dedication to others and our environment inspire us all; they make a significant and immensely positive difference to the wellbeing of our beautiful Hastings district.”