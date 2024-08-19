Communities across the country look back on the biggest storm to hit New Zealand this century. Video / Corey Fleming / Zoe McIntosh / Getty Images

A group which has cleaned up 150 cyclone-damaged homes and properties - and counting - is among the recipients of this year’s Hastings Civic Honours Awards.

The annual awards night, hosted by Hastings District Council, was held at the city’s Municipal Building last Thursday.

The district was the hardest hit of any in Hawke’s Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

Unsurprisingly, many of the 22 civic honours were awarded to individuals or groups who helped people impacted by the cyclone.

That included the Hawke’s Bay Clean Up Team led by Martha Taonui.