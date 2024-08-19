Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings Civic Honours: From clearing 150 cyclone-hit homes to rescue missions

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Communities across the country look back on the biggest storm to hit New Zealand this century. Video / Corey Fleming / Zoe McIntosh / Getty Images

A group which has cleaned up 150 cyclone-damaged homes and properties - and counting - is among the recipients of this year’s Hastings Civic Honours Awards.

The annual awards night, hosted by Hastings District Council, was held at the city’s Municipal Building last Thursday.

The district was the hardest hit of any in Hawke’s Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

Unsurprisingly, many of the 22 civic honours were awarded to individuals or groups who helped people impacted by the cyclone.

That included the Hawke’s Bay Clean Up Team led by Martha Taonui.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That team of volunteers was set up in March 2023 and has been running since, helping de-silt, strip, clear, and prepare cyclone-affected homes for rebuilding or demolition.

To date, the team has cleared and worked on 150 homes around Hawke’s Bay.

Taonui was also awarded an individual civic honour for her tireless work generating funds and overseeing the network of volunteers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The award recipients at the 2024 Hastings Civic Honours Awards. Photo / HDC
The award recipients at the 2024 Hastings Civic Honours Awards. Photo / HDC

Taonui could not be reached for comment but after receiving the accolades, she thanked the volunteers on the group’s social media page.

“We have all acquired many new skills, shared many memorable times and we have dug deep and given our best,” she wrote.

“Thank you everyone. Ngā mihi maioha me arohanui ki a koutou katoa.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst congratulated all the award recipients for their service to the community.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on the people who through their leadership, commitment and dedication to others and our environment inspire us all; they make a significant and immensely positive difference to the wellbeing of our beautiful Hastings district.”

The award winners

Jarnail Singh

Nadine Gaunt

Norman Brown

Albert James Gray (Alby)

Rotary Club of Hastings – Karamu Inc

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heretaunga Seniors

Patricia Nuku

Rev Zhane Tāhau Whelan

Brendan O’Sullivan

Matt Holden

Matthew Stone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Linda Paterson

Troy Duncan

Cameron Taylor

Martha Taonui

Hawke’s Bay Clean Up Team

Haumoana Volunteer Fire Brigade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Dinner Club Hawke’s Bay

Ngāti Hinemanu, Ngāi Te Upokoiri me ōna Piringa Hapū Authority Trust

Hawke’s Bay East Coast Aero Club

NZ Guru Ravidas Sabha Hastings Inc

Bay View Community Charitable Trust

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today