Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings Lantern Festival draws record crowds, expecting 25,000 people through over week

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

More than 3000 people attended the grand opening of the 2025 Lantern Festival at Osmanthus Gardens.

More than 3000 people attended the grand opening of the 2025 Lantern Festival at Osmanthus Gardens.

Hastings District Council says it now expects 25,000 people to visit its 2025 Lantern Festival after a record crowd of more than 3000 gathered at Osmanthus Gardens on Sunday night for the grand opening.

In its 15th year, the festival has grown from a small local gathering into a large-scale celebration of Chinese culture, drawing visitors from across New Zealand and overseas.

Among the crowd were guests from Auckland, Wellington, Taupō and a visiting delegation from Yixing City, near Shanghai.

The Lantern Festival celebrates Hastings’ 44-year sister-city relationship with Guilin, China, which was the first of its kind between a New Zealand and a Chinese city.

The connection, founded on shared horticultural interests, continues to be strengthened through cultural exchange and events like the festival.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the opening night was a true reflection of the district’s diversity and unity.

“It was incredibly moving to see families from every culture and background coming together to enjoy this beautiful celebration,” Hazlehurst said.

“The Lantern Festival is a highlight on our calendar and it just keeps getting better every year.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is the largest festival edition yet, featuring 50% more lanterns and fairy lights, giant inflatable pandas, rabbits and dragons, and serene bonsai ponds throughout the gardens.

The 2025 programme also features an international art exhibition of paintings from high school students across nine Chinese cities, alongside works created especially for the event by master painters.

The exhibition has attracted interest from international media, including China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Adding to the atmosphere, there are live performances of traditional Chinese music and food trucks with Asian dishes.

Councillor Kevin Watkins, who established the event in 2010, said the festival’s growth has exceeded expectations.

“This celebration was conceived to honour our sister-city relationship with Guilin, but awareness of the event has extended further in China, well beyond Guilin,” Watkins said.

“It’s been a privilege to see it flourish and to welcome so many people into this shared celebration of culture, friendship and light.”

The festival continues nightly from 6pm to 9pm until Sunday, April 13.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today