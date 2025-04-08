More than 3000 people attended the grand opening of the 2025 Lantern Festival at Osmanthus Gardens.

More than 3000 people attended the grand opening of the 2025 Lantern Festival at Osmanthus Gardens.

Hastings District Council says it now expects 25,000 people to visit its 2025 Lantern Festival after a record crowd of more than 3000 gathered at Osmanthus Gardens on Sunday night for the grand opening.

In its 15th year, the festival has grown from a small local gathering into a large-scale celebration of Chinese culture, drawing visitors from across New Zealand and overseas.

Among the crowd were guests from Auckland, Wellington, Taupō and a visiting delegation from Yixing City, near Shanghai.

The Lantern Festival celebrates Hastings’ 44-year sister-city relationship with Guilin, China, which was the first of its kind between a New Zealand and a Chinese city.

The connection, founded on shared horticultural interests, continues to be strengthened through cultural exchange and events like the festival.