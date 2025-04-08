Hastings District Council says it now expects 25,000 people to visit its 2025 Lantern Festival after a record crowd of more than 3000 gathered at Osmanthus Gardens on Sunday night for the grand opening.
In its 15th year, the festival has grown from a small local gathering into a large-scale celebration of Chinese culture, drawing visitors from across New Zealand and overseas.
Among the crowd were guests from Auckland, Wellington, Taupō and a visiting delegation from Yixing City, near Shanghai.
The Lantern Festival celebrates Hastings’ 44-year sister-city relationship with Guilin, China, which was the first of its kind between a New Zealand and a Chinese city.
The connection, founded on shared horticultural interests, continues to be strengthened through cultural exchange and events like the festival.