The nine new giant flamingos bathing in the Hastings city centre look best at night, all lit up. Photo / Supplied

A flock of giant flamingos all lit up in autumn colours are now bathing in Hastings fountain in the city centre.

Nine giant flamingos created by Angus Muir, programmed to be lit up at night, have been placed in the fountain.

It is the latest lighting installation in the city, set to be in place until March 13.

Hastings District Council city centre activations officer Andrea Taaffe said in a statement the timing of the installation during the Art Deco Festival was perfect.

"The US city of Miami is known to have the highest concentration of Art Deco buildings in the world – and flamingos are found and celebrated in the state of Florida, so these two events coming together is really timely."

"The installation looks great during the day but really comes into its own in the evening, and the flamingos make for a great backdrop for Art Deco photographs – this is a really fun display."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said in a statement it was important to stay optimistic during a disruptive and stressful time because of Covid.

"This includes continuing to support our local businesses – they're doing it tough out there and need us to keep supporting them, to visit with our friends and whānau while keeping each other safe, and enjoy all that's on offer here in beautiful Hastings."

She said the installation would help inspire and bring joy.

"This installation, along with the others that have been dotted around the city in recent months, brings life to our public places – they inspire and bring joy. Do take the opportunity to see the flamingos when you're out and about during the day, or when they are all lit up in the evening."

The flamingos are funded by Council's City Centre Activation fund.

A council spokesperson said in a statement people should keep an eye out for more installations like this one in the coming months.