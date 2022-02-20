A person was seriously injured in a car crash on Henderson Rd, Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A Hastings car crash that seriously injured a motorist also left 914 locals without power.

The outage, that impacted customers in Flaxmere and Twyford, occurred on Saturday on Henderson Rd, Hastings, just before 8.30am and left one person with serious injuries.

It involved a car crashing into and toppling a power pole, a police spokesman said.

As a result the road was closed for several hours while the debris was cleared and fallen power lines attended to, the spokesman said.

St John responded with one ambulance and transported one patient to Hastings Hospital in a serious condition.

Yesterday the condition of the person could not be ascertained by the hospital.

Fire and emergency services also attended the crash and sent two fire engines from Hastings and one support vehicle.

The power outage lasted for nearly 12 hours, but while initially 914 customers were impacted, by 12.45pm only 11 were left without power, Unison spokesman Danny Gough said.

"We had to use other parts of the network, and for the remaining 11 their power was restored by 8pm.

"It's a terrible incident, and we sympathise with the injured person, but it's frustrating and disappointing for our customers, for our staff and for me.

"So many of our customers were impacted because it's the main feeder line into Flaxmere.

"These incidents are avoidable."

He said when the staff accessed the site they found tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage which would require time, labour and material to fix.

"They needed to replace two power poles (one which the car crashed into and another with a significant crack), and cross arms and powerlines needed to be repaired.

"The crews had to be called over the weekend when they could have been spending that time at home with their families.

"In the end we had a dozen or so crew members at the scene including line mechanics, traffic management and civil teams."

He said there had not been "a whole heap of complaints" because of the outage.

"Most customers who called in to the call centre were given the reason for the unplanned outage and they understood."