Hawke's Bay is expected to have a "fairly typical" summer's week - well, apart from a thunderstorm, lightning strikes and the chance of an isolated shower or two.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said while the conditions were "conducive" for potential thunderstorms and summer showers across Hawke's Bay today , the risk of thunderstorms tomorrow was "no longer present".

There was also 10 to 25mm or more of rain expected across Hawke's Bay today .

According to MetService, the combination of light winds, a warm humid day, cooling temperatures aloft and a weakening front crossing the North Island allowed cloud build-ups to produce scattered heavy showers and/or thunderstorms over many parts of the North Island in the afternoon and evening.

For the start of the week, Corrigan said the wind was expected to turn southerly, and then northeasterly in the afternoon.

Both Napier and Hastings could expect a high of 23C, with an overnight low of 17C expected in Napier and 14C for Hastings.

"We are not expecting any particularly strong winds or heavy downpours of the rest of the week.

"Isolated showers which most won't see are expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the temperature during the week is expected to be fairly typical of a summer's week.

"It's expected to be fine on Monday, Tuesday, clouding over on Wednesday with rain on Thursday."

26C is expected to be Tuesday's high in both Napier and Hastings and 16C in Napier and 14C in Hastings is expected to be the overnight low.

The rest of the week the highs for both are expected to remain in the mid-20s, with overnight lows ranging from 14C to 16C.